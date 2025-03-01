Hazel ‘Ma’ Dukes, New York civil rights leader, dies at 92

Thomas Tracy New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Civil rights icon and Harlem legend Hazel Dukes, the NAACP’s New York State Conference president, has died. She was 92.

Her son Ronald Dukes confirmed her passing.

“Mom departed this life peacefully surrounded by her loving family,” he said. “Mom was a committed civil rights leader in New York City and the nation and worked tirelessly on the frontlines almost to the end.”

Lovingly known as “Ma Dukes” in New York’s political circles, the longtime activist’s advice was cherished by New York’s political leaders, including Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Dukes was the first civilian in U.S. history to administer the oath of office to a governor when she swore in Gov. Hochul in 2023.

“I was with Hazel Dukes at her bedside during her final days. She called me her daughter. That means the world to me,” said Hochul, who has called the civil rights leader her “mother on Earth.”

“Her contributions to making our state and our country more just, more equitable and more fair are impacts that will long endure after her passing,” Hochul said.

Mayor Adams on Saturday ordered all flags on city buildings to be lowered to half-staff all day today in honor of Dukes.

“For over 40 years, Ma Dukes has been an unwavering presence in my life — a trusted advisor, a cherished friend, and a guiding light during some of my most challenging times,” Adams said. “I will remember Ma Dukes for her remarkable ability to bring people together.

“Whether in times of crisis or celebration, she could fill a room with her commanding presence yet make everyone feel heard and valued,” he said. “Her wisdom, compassion, and straight-talking spirit made her a mother figure not just to me, but to several generations of leaders and community members throughout our city who were her ‘children.’”

Her death saddened local elected officials and community activists who worked with Dukes over the years.

“A great pioneer and warrior for social and racial justice, Hazel Dukes was my champion for as long as I can remember and close to all of us in the Cuomo family,” former Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrote on X. “America has lost one of the greats.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton said he had just spoken to Dukes, who he described as a “true friend” on Thursday.

“She was a force of nature for justice and an activist of the highest order,” Sharpton said in a statement. “She made a difference, and we will forever be indebted to her.”

“We will never have another Hazel Dukes, but I am grateful that we had this one,” he said.

Dukes had been battling an illness in recent weeks, her son told the Amsterdam News.

Born in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1932, Dukes moved up to New York in 1955 and got involved with community organizing through the Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County in the town of Roslyn.

In the 1960s, Dukes was appointed by former President Lyndon Johnson to his Head Start early childhood education program. In 1966, she became the first Black person to take a position in the Nassau County Attorney’s Office.

Moving to Harlem and getting involved in the NAACP, Dukes worked behind the scenes in both national and New York politics for decades but never wanted to be in political office, friends said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio gave Dukes the key to the city in 2020 for her decadeslong fight for civil justice.