Israel accepts US proposal for Gaza truce, urges Hamas to join

By Dan Williams Bloomberg News

Israel has accepted a new Gaza ceasefire proposal from the U.S., Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced, hours before a suspension of hostilities with Hamas was due to end.

If Hamas also accepts the deal offered by White House envoy Steve Witkoff, designed to span the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and the Jewish festival of Passover, Israel is ready to enter implementation talks, according to the statement from Netanyahu’s office.

Israel accused Hamas of previously refusing the proposal.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas, which is on terrorist blacklists in the U.S. and much of the West. On Saturday, the group had spurned Israel’s attempts to extend the expiring six-week truce.

According to the Israeli statement, which followed two weekend consultations between Netanyahu and his defense chiefs, Hamas would return about half of 59 hostages remaining in Gaza on the first day of the Ramadan-Passover truce. The remainder would be recovered if the warring sides agree to make the truce open-ended, it said.

Ramadan began this weekend and concludes on March 30. Passover is from April 12 to April 20.

Israel has a U.S.-guaranteed right to resume its Gaza offensive after 42 days “if it deems the negotiations ineffective,” according to the statement.

Israel has also reinforced troops in and around Gaza and said they were poised to continue fighting.

Thousands of Hamas operatives crossed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and abducting 250. In the ensuing war with Israel, more than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Vast stretches of the territory have been reduced to rubble.

In return for previous hostage releases, Israel has freed hundreds of jailed Palestinian militants and detainees and increased humanitarian aid entering Gaza.