This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can't Stop Talking About" by Mel Robbins (Hay House/TNS) (TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “The Nightingale (Deluxe Edition),” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “Onyx Storm,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. “Midnight Black,” Mark Greaney (Berkley)

5. “James: A Novel,” Percival Everett (Doubleday)

6. “Paranoia: A Michael Bennett Thriller,” James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

7. “The Wedding People: A Novel,” Alison Espach (Holt)

8. “The God of the Woods: A Novel,” Liz Moore (Riverhead)

9. “We All Live Here: A Novel,” Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

10. “Dream State: A Novel,” Eric Puchner (Doubleday)

Nonfiction

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Seven Things You Can’t Say About China,” Tom Cotton (Broadside)

3. “The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West,” Alexander C. Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska (Crown Currency)

4. “Dinner at Our Place: Recipes for Gathering,” Shiza Shahid (Harvest)

5. “Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live,” Susan Morrison (Random House)

6. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

7. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition): Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering,” Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

8. “Here Be Dragons: Treading the Deep Waters of Motherhood, Mean Girls, and Generational Trauma,” Melanie Shankle (Waterbrook)

9. “The 5 Types of Wealth: A Transformative Guide to Design Your Dream Life,” Sahil Bloom (Ballantine)

10. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” Casey Means (Avery)