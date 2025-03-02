Dr. Katie Hakes and Bryan Raines: Everyone in Washington state deserves access to healthy food and dental care

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Dr. Katie Hakes and Bryan Raines

Oral health contributes to overall health and wellbeing in ways we don’t frequently talk about. Untreated gum disease can make it harder for diabetics to control their blood sugar and increases risk for heart attack and stroke. You might see folks covering their mouths with their hands when they smile or avoid smiling altogether. This could be because 23% of adults feel embarrassed about the condition of their mouths. And, more than one in four young adults say their ability to interview for a job is impacted by the appearance of their teeth.

These issues are especially important for our region as people living outside of metropolitan areas are less likely to see a dentist and more likely to have missing teeth. And, it’s important to note that the majority of the Inland Northwest lacks community water fluoridation to combat tooth decay.

Part of the solution to these challenges is tied to what is or isn’t in our kitchen cabinets, as food insecurity can lead to dental problems. When sugary and starchy processed foods are more affordable and accessible than healthy alternatives, our oral health suffers.

Everyone deserves access to healthy food. As policy makers are determining priorities for our state’s budget, it is imperative that they protect or even increase funding for food assistance programs. This includes food pantries and food banks, free school meal programs, and senior nutrition and meal deliveries. The state’s poorest counties in northeast Washington rely heavily on these programs and funding cuts would lead to higher food insecurity, less nutritious meals and worse physical and oral health. These programs primarily benefit the most vulnerable people in our state including senior citizens, children, low-income families and residents of under-resourced, rural areas.

A critical pairing to healthy food is access to affordable dental care. Many of the individuals and families that receive food assistance also benefit from the state’s dental coverage program called Apple Health. More than 240,000 adults across the state were able to access dental care thanks to Apple Health in 2022. When Apple Health dental coverage wasn’t available for adults 14 years ago, dental-related emergency department visits surged, which cost taxpayers $36 million over an 18-month period.

Our state’s budget issues are significant, and our governor has asked state agencies to identify areas to cut funding. Reducing access to healthy food for our under-resourced communities or Apple Health dental coverage would cause too much harm and should not be on the cut list.

Dr. Katie Hakes is a general dentist practicing in Spokane for 34 years and on the board of directors for Delta Dental of Washington. Bryan Raines is the CEO of Rural Resources Community Action, a nonprofit organization based in Colville.