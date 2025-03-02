State basketball: Matchups at state venues set for 23 area teams, including six from Greater Spokane League
The opening round of state, formerly known as the regional round, was held over the weekend and 23 teams from the Greater Spokane League and surrounding area – 10 boys and 13 girls – made it through to the final 12 at state venues in Tacoma, Yakima and at the Arena.
There are six GSL teams still standing. Five of those six had a protected seed and it’s a good thing – the league went 3-2 in those games, while Boys 4A No. 1 seed Gonzaga Prep barely hung on against eighth-seeded Puyallup for a two-point win.
Let’s go through the brackets for a look at teams playing Round of 12 elimination games on Wednesday, and which teams have already advanced to quarterfinals and await opponents for Thursday’s games.
4A/3A games at Tacoma Dome, 2A/1A games at Yakima Valley SunDome, 2B/1B games at Spokane Arena. Round of 12 elimination games on Wednesday; quarterfinals on Thursday.
Boys
4A: (1) Gonzaga Prep vs. TBD, Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
3A: (2) Mt. Spokane vs. (10) Monroe, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
2A: (4) West Valley vs. (12) Franklin Pierce, Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.
1A: None
2B: (2) Freeman vs. TBD, Thursday at 2 p.m.; (3) Reardan vs TBD, Thursday at 12:15 p.m.; (4) Colfax vs. TBD, Thursday at 9 a.m.; (8) Northwest Christian vs. (9) Napavine, Wednesday at 2 p.m.
1B: (1) Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs TBD, Thursday at 5:30 p.m.; (9) Wellpinit vs. (8) Ocosta, Wednesday at 9 a.m.; (12) Garfield-Palouse vs. (5) Neah Bay, Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
Girls
4A: (9) Mead vs. (1) Davis, Wednesday at 9 p.m.
3A: (1) Central Valley vs. TBD, Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
2A: (3) Deer Park vs. TBD, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
1A: (13) Lakeside vs. (5) Annie Wright, Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.
2B: (4) Reardan vs. TBD, Thursday at 3:45 p.m.; (8) Northwest Christian vs TBD, Thursday at 5:30 p.m.; (10) Liberty vs. (7) Cle Elum-Roslyn, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.; (12) Colfax vs. (5) Napavine, Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
1B: (3) Garfield-Palouse vs. TBD, Thursday at 12:15 p.m.; (5) Wellpinit vs. TBD, Thursday at 9 a.m.; (6) Inchelium vs. (11) Sunnyside Christian, Wednesday at 9 a.m.; (10) Oakesdale vs (7) Pe Ell, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.; (13) Wilbur-Creston-Keller vs. (4) Yakama Nation Tribal, Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.