Former Gonzaga standout and 11-year NBA veteran Kelly Olynyk embraces trade to New Orleans: ‘Change is always good’

New Orleans Pelicans forward Kelly Olynyk drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum on Feb. 21 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Olynyk was traded from the Toronto Raptors with Bruce Brown on Feb. 6 in exchange for Brandon Ingram. (Tribune News Service)

By Stephen Hunt The Spokesman-Review

DALLAS – Kelly Olynyk’s 11-year NBA journey has taken him through seven franchises and four trades.

The former Gonzaga standout isn’t complaining, though.

Last month, Olynyk – the 2013 West Coast Conference player of the year – was sent from Toronto to New Orleans along with Bruce Brown, a deal which sent Brandon Ingram the other way.

“The trades are (all) different,” Olynyk said. “You never really know what to expect or how they come about, but it’s a great opportunity to see a new franchise, meet new people, build a new network, experience a new city whether it’s culturally or culinarily.

“It’s a blessing to be able to go through life and have all these opportunities to grow and learn as a person with my wife together as a couple. Obviously, it’s change and change is always good. You’ve got to look at it with positive spin, positive outlook because there’s a lot of good that comes from this kind of stuff.”

The ex-Bulldog made his Pelicans debut on Feb. 21 at Dallas in New Orleans’ starting five. Two nights later, Olynyk, 33, logged his first double-double of the season with 14 points and 15 boards in a 114-96 win at Sacramento.

Getting a savvy veteran like Olynyk at the NBA trade deadline was a boost, says Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

“His professionalism (really stands out),” Green said. “Guys that compete and have been in this league that long, they understand what it takes every season. They understand what it takes every practice, every shootaround, every film session. (He’s) helping some of our young guys out in that sense but also stepping on the floor and being a huge part of what we want to accomplish as we move forward.”

Being traded in the middle of the season means players have to uproot their lives in one city and then start a new life in their new destination, often doing so with spouses and families. However, Olynyk says he’s been blessed that his wife, Jackie, has been through every change with him.

“We’ve been together through all of them but married through three of them, Olynyk said. “You don’t get used to it, but it probably gets easier a little bit because you know what to expect more (after going through it a few times).

“The first time you get traded, you don’t know what to expect, you don’t know how it works,” he said. “But now, you kind of understand it more, you know more how it works.”

In 2022, Olynyk had his No. 13 honored in a ceremony at McCarthey Athletic Center. And when he saw fellow former Zag Damontas Sabonis have his jersey retired earlier this year, he was ecstatic.

Former Gonzaga standout Kelly Olynyk reacts during a ceremony to hang his no. 13 jersey before the start of the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review) Buy this photo

“It’s awesome. It’s such an honor,” Olynyk said. “It just shows the impact he has had and continues to have on that program. His legacy will live on there forever. It’s deserving, obviously with what he did there and what he’s done now after. Very happy for him and his family. It’s exciting, welcome to the club.”

Joining former Zags Sabonis (Sacramento), Rui Hachimura (Los Angeles), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City) and Julian Strawther (Denver) in the Western Conference, Olynyk – who previously played with Houston and Utah – loves being back out West, mostly because later start times make it easier for him to watch Gonzaga games, something which was not the case during his time in Toronto.

“Yeah, it goes both ways (with the number of Zags in the West versus East),” he said. “Obviously, you’ve got some Zags in the East as well: (Jalen) Suggs, Corey (Kispert). It goes back and forth, but it’s definitely nice to be out in the West. Easier to watch the games and stuff.”

A Toronto native who spent the first seven years of childhood there before his family moved to British Columbia, he said he savored the unique experience of getting to play for the same team, the Toronto Raptors, he grew up rooting for in his hometown before this latest trade.

“Yeah, it’s awesome to be able to play at home. Not everybody gets that opportunity,” he said. “I was very lucky and blessed to do that. Even though it wasn’t for a long time, you cherish that and obviously, growing up a Raptors fan as a kid, it was a full-circle moment for not only me, but family, friends, the whole country probably. I have so much love and support for Canada and Canada’s supported and loved me the same way. It was awesome to be back playing there.”

Olynyk, who arrived in New Orleans right before the NBA All-Star break, said the adjustment to The Big Easy has been, well, easy.

“Yeah, (the city has) a great vibe, the people really have a heart and soul,” he said. “They love that city to the core and you know the food and the culture is amazing down there. I’m a fan of every food. I’m a big foodie. I appreciate the different cuisines and the art forms that go into it, all the different flavors.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.