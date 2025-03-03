Idaho Gov. Little’s office received more than 32,000 requests to veto House Bill 93

By Ryan Suppe Idaho Education News

Messages to the governor’s office, including phone calls and emails, asking Little to sign or veto House Bill 93:

Gov. Brad Little’s office received 32,366 messages calling for a veto of House Bill 93 before he signed the private school tax credit into law, according to a tally compiled by Little’s staff.

Altogether, Little’s office received 37,457 phone calls and emails weighing in on the bill, and 86% were opposed. Little signed the bill Thursday, and his staff released the tally of public comments Saturday.

“Gov. Little considers a variety of factors in weighing his decision on any bill that reaches his desk,” Joan Varsek, Little’s press secretary, said by email. Varsek did not respond to requests for more specifics about which factors Little considered.

HB 93 creates a $50 million tax credit program offering non-public school students up to $5,000 – or $7,500 for special needs students – for tuition and other education expenses. It was the first private school choice bill to reach the governor’s desk.

Little’s office last month set up an automated phone system to manage the volume of calls urging the governor’s action on HB 93. A recording asked callers to dial 1 for “sign” or 2 for “veto.” It also said that the governor’s office was only accepting feedback from Idaho residents and only one call per person.

Varsek said the tally did not include duplicate numbers – people who called more than once from the same number.

Idaho Education News first asked for a tally of the phone calls on Feb. 21. Little’s staff declined to release the information until after he signed the bill.

This story first appeared at idahoednews.org.