Miss Manners: To post, and overshare, is human

By Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

DEAR MISS MANNERS: Why do people, especially celebrities, feel the need to post their intimate details for all to read?

One female celeb posted about her partner’s performance in bed and how good he was at it. Another posted about how bad her ex was. Does the public need to know this information?

Those who post continuously don’t understand that social media is the downfall of many relationships.

GENTLE READER: Why, indeed, does everyone – celebrated or just hoping to be – feel the need to post everything about their lives?

We claim to care about our privacy. We hate it when we expect people to admire us, and instead they attack us. Yet we keep feeding each other material.

Celebrities did not always do this. They had press agents to spread favorable stories and, when necessary, quash unfavorable ones. The assumption was that they led blameless domestic lives, unless they made public scenes or landed in court. The idea was to make them seem relatable and likable.

Surprisingly, this approach often worked: Not everyone had a camera with which to catch them behaving badly, and the press was less aggressive. But now, bland narratives no longer titillate the public. Failings are often forgiven, but virtue is suspicious – not to mention boring.

Noncelebrities follow famous people’s lead, in the hope of becoming celebrities themselves. Or because they hold the now-common belief that the unpublicized life is not worth living.

Now, why are you reading it?

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I have become something of an auction junkie, and I am surprised at how often I see incomplete sets of sterling flatware for sale. Often, the “set” is just dinner forks and several sizes of spoons; sometimes it’s only knives, or only coffee spoons, etc.

I’m confused by the incompleteness of place settings and the fact that this was apparently how they were collected. Did people entertaining with “the good silver” mix utensil designs freely?

Odd! I see it too often for it not to be “a thing”!

GENTLE READER: You probably have a garbage disposal. You may or may not have children. But those are the two most likely places where missing pieces go.

True, the garbage disposal doesn’t actually eat silver, but it can mangle anything it catches. And the original silver owners’ descendants may not actually use silver, but sets are often split up when they inherit it.

The possessors of incomplete sets might have supplemented them with pieces from other incomplete sets, perhaps inherited from another side of the family. Or like you, maybe they went scavenging at auctions and other venues selling odd pieces.

Miss Manners feels obliged to point out that you, as an auction junkie, benefit from this chaos. Buying a complete set would be a one-time pleasure, but if you buy an incomplete one, you can have a lifetime of sport in tracking down the missing items.

Please send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com.