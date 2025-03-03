Off-duty Washington State Patrol trooper arrested following DUI fatality crash in Benton County

The Richland Police Department arrested an off-duty Washington State Patrol trooper Sunday night on suspicion of hitting and killing a motorcyclist while intoxicated.

WSP Trooper and Public Information Officer Sarah Clasen was booked into the Benton County Jail following a crash with a motorcyclist on a state highway near Horn Rapids around 7:40 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Richland Police Department.

The motorcyclist was taken to the local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

Once WSP learned one of their troopers was involved, they requested the police department to take over the investigation, the post said.

Clasen, who was born in Spokane, is in jail on a 72-hour hold on suspicion of vehicular homicide related to driving under the influence as police continue to investigate.

“The Washington State Patrol offers our sincerest condolences to the victim and their loved ones. I have every confidence that the Richland Police Department will investigate this case with great care and professionalism. We are thankful there were no other injuries and will of course cooperate in any way requested by the independent investigating agency,” WSP Chief John Batiste said in a statement Monday morning. “We are reminded in times like these that law enforcement officers are not immune from tragedy nor from personal accountability, and we urge all motorists to always drive with focus, care, and caution.”

A spokesperson from the police department declined to release additional information.