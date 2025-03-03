Robert Crimo III pleads guilty to Illinois parade shooting just before trial starts

By Clifford Ward Lake County News-Sun

WAUKEGAN, Ill. – Robert Crimo III unexpectedly pleaded guilty Monday to all charges in the July 4, 2022, Highland Park parade shooting that killed seven people.

Crimo’s trial was set to begin Monday in Lake County Court when his defense attorneys informed Judge Victoria Rossetti that Crimo wished to change his plea to guilty.

The judge then extensively questioned Crimo to make sure he understood what he was doing.

Crimo’s mother Denise Pesina briefly interrupted, causing the judge to stop and tell her that she would be removed should she not be quiet.

During the hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon described how Crimo disguised himself in women’s clothes and donned a red, white and blue neck gaiter to cover his tattoos before accessing a rooftop and opening fire on parade-goers.

After firing 80 rounds, Crimo then left the area, dropping his semiautomatic rifle, something area surveillance cameras picked up, Dillon said.

Hours later, the defendant was taken into custody and incriminated himself in police interviews, he said.

In addition to the seven that were killed, more than 40 others were injured.

By law, Crimo will be sentenced to natural life in prison.