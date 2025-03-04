Air Force veteran gifted keys to new home: ‘This is more than walls and a roof’

Less than six months after he was surprised with a new home site in northwest Spokane, a U.S. Air Force veteran and his family are finally home.

Home developer Lennar, in partnership with veteran nonprofits Beyond the Barracks and Operation Finally Home, built the 1,500-square-foot house for retired Master Sergeant Christopher Weichman in Lennar’s Woodbridge subdivision in North Indian Trail.

Weichman is a Bronze Star recipient who served from 2003 to 2018, mostly as a survival instructor, and conducted operations in Afghanistan and other Middle East countries. He sustained several injuries that resulted in nerve damage, chronic pain and multiple spinal surgeries.

“This home is more than walls and a roof; it is a symbol of sacrifice, resilience and unwavering support of a community that honors its heroes,” Julie Siegler, Lennar Northwest vice president of marketing, said at a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning. “This home represents more than just a house, but a home filled with new beginnings, hope and the well-deserved peace that you have earned.”

This is Lennar’s 20th home built in partnership with Operation Finally Home.

Weichman was largely speechless as he toured the finished home for the first time with his fiancée, Carlotta Margheri, and his three children.

“Thank you; this is beyond anything in our wildest dreams,” Weichman said. “For me, I look at this as this house is going to live well past me and my legacy. My kids are going to get this house to have as an asset to build their dream and take care of their families.”

Weichman said he plans to pay the good deed forward.

He was surprised with the news about the new home at a groundbreaking event in September, when he believed he was meeting with representatives as part of a preliminary interview process, then learned he had already been selected when he arrived.

In December, community members, neighbors and members of the project team wrote notes of encouragement and support on the studs and framing of the then-unfinished home.