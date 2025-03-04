Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to a bonus letters column. Bird flu is in the news these days and, as we are also in the midst of an active “regular” influenza season, we are fielding quite a few questions on the topic. We will take this opportunity to remind you it’s still not too late to get the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine. Being vaccinated lowers your chances of infection and of being hospitalized if you do become ill. And now, onward to your letters.

• A reader who recovered from a bad case of a respiratory illness wondered how she can know which virus she had. “We keep chickens, and when I got sick with the flu after Christmas, my husband asked how I knew it wasn’t bird flu,” she wrote. “Are there different symptoms than with the regular flu?”

The symptoms of H5N1, also known as bird flu, and those of the standard influenza virus are similar. However, the respiratory symptoms of bird flu can be more severe. It can also cause teary or watery eyes, as well as conjunctivitis, or pink eye. Diagnosis is through lab analysis of secretions swabbed from the nose or throat. People who spend time with birds are at higher risk of H5N1. Anyone who suspects they may have come into contact with an infected animal can contact their health care provider or their local health department.

• We have received several letters gently taking us to task for being imprecise when we write about medical professionals. This includes one from a reader in Virginia: “In a column about burning mouth syndrome, you said it is common for ‘a doctor and a dentist to work together.’ But ‘doctor’ could include a Ph.D. degree or a divinity degree,” she wrote. “Therefore, the word ‘physician’ should have been used instead.” Thank you to everyone who wrote to remark on this. We will be more precise in future columns.

• In a column about vitamin D, we discussed the process by which the body manufactures the nutrient through exposure to sunlight. This prompted a reader to ask about how to do this safely. “For those of us living in Southern California, at what time of day is it best to expose our skin to the sun in order to get sufficient vitamin D, and for how long?” she asked. Midday sun is most effective for vitamin D production in any region. And because the needed exposure is brief, the risk of sun damage is lessened. For those with light skin, five to 15 minutes of full sunlight on bare arms, legs or torso a total of two to three times per week is adequate. Due to the protective effects of melanin, darker skin requires longer exposure. People with a history of skin cancer should rely on diet and supplements to get their daily allowance.

As always, we thank you for taking the time to write. Your questions are often fascinating, and your close reading of the columns, along with the subsequent comments and suggestions (and occasional corrections) are a real pleasure.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.