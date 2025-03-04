Illegal burn escapes, consumes 61 acres near Ephrata

Nance Beston Columbia Basin Herald

EPHRATA — An illegal burn in the 12500 block of Road C.3 NW escalated into a significant wildfire Friday, threatening nearby residences and posing challenges for firefighting crews, according to a statement from Grant County Fire District 13.

“It definitely is a large fire,” GCFD 13 Battalion Chief Mathew Meulman said. “That was pretty uncommon to see that rate of spread this early in the season with how our temps are, and especially during the nights that we’re going to give it very wet, cool nights. It definitely was a large fire for this time of year.”

The blaze, sparked shortly before noon, ultimately consumed approximately 61 acres before it was brought under control, Meulman said.

“What we encountered was a fire that started as an illegal controlled burn,” Meulman said. “The size and conditions of the fire were deemed too large for a contained burn. Unfortunately, the ground was extremely soft and inaccessible, which further complicated our suppression efforts.”

As the fire spread, firefighters faced considerable difficulties accessing the blaze due to the muddy ground conditions. Multiple firefighting apparatuses became stuck, requiring firefighters to engage in ground operations to suppress the fire.

“We had several vehicles bogged down, and a lot of the suppression had to be done on foot. Firefighters worked hard, using hand tools to cut lines and smother the flames,” Meulman said.

The quick response of neighboring fire departments aided in the containment of the fire. Units from the Ephrata Fire Department, Grant County Fire District No. 5, and Grant County Fire District No. 7 responded promptly to the incident, providing mutual aid that proved critical in combating the blaze.

“A lot of hands made light work of a pretty large fire that could have been extremely challenging for a single department to put out with just hand tools,” Meulman said. “The teamwork displayed among the various agencies was commendable and undoubtedly played a part in preventing the fire from spreading even further.”

The situation highlighted an important reminder about the potential for wildfires, even in February when most would not expect such incidents.

“Even now, our one-hour fuels can burn and become easily uncontrolled,” Meulman said. “Fire dangers can present themselves anytime, and the conditions we encountered during this incident underscore the need for careful planning and precautions when engaging in any type of burn.”

An investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is underway, focusing on the party responsible for the fire. However, GCSO Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said no arrests were made.

GCSO is having issues with their new police software, 365 Labs, so Foreman said he was unable to pull up more information regarding the case until the software is fixed.

Fire officials noted the need for stricter compliance with burn regulations, particularly as the fire season approaches.

“The property owner had not established a proper barrier around the area where they were burning,” Meulman said. “Even during legal burns, it’s essential to maintain a defensible space to prevent the spread of fire.”

As the fire was being brought under control and suppression efforts continued, Meulman and his team worked to ensure that no structures were ultimately lost to the flames.

“We were able to contain the fire, allowing it to burn only up to a couple of roads,” he said, adding that firefighters remained on-site until around 3:30 PM to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

The incident serves as a timely reminder for all residents to be vigilant and prepared as the dry season approaches.

“If people are planning to conduct any burns, they should ensure they take the necessary precautions,” Meulman said. “Having an effective barrier around any burn area can greatly reduce the risk of an escape.”