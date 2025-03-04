Texas measles outbreak grows to 159 cases

By Emily Brindley Dallas Morning News

DALLAS – The measles outbreak that began in West Texas has now grown to 159 confirmed cases, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The case count, up from 146 cases on Friday, is still spread across nine counties in West Texas and the Panhandle, with no new counties impacted as of Tuesday.

Since late January, 22 people have been hospitalized and one child, who was unvaccinated, has died, according to the department.

Texas’ confirmed case count does not include nine cases reported by New Mexico health authorities. State officials there have said they believe those nine cases are connected to the Texas outbreak, which continues to grow even as New Mexico’s count holds steady.

The outbreak began in a Mennonite community in Gaines County, near the New Mexico border. The cases spread through a community with relatively low vaccination rates.

Only a handful of the Texas cases have been in people who are confirmed to have had at least one dose of the measles vaccine, according to the Texas public health department.

So far, the outbreak has not spread out of West Texas and the Panhandle, although an infected person did travel to San Antonio and San Marcos over Valentine’s Day weekend, potentially exposing people in both places.

The outbreak also has not spread to Dallas-Fort Worth, according to the state’s most recent numbers. Last week, health authorities did identify a measles case in Rockwall County, just outside Dallas. However, health officials said they believe that case is not connected to the measles outbreak in West Texas.

Two cases reported in Harris County and a single case reported in Travis County are also not connected to the West Texas outbreak, according to the state public health department.

Health experts have repeatedly said that vaccination is the best way to protect against measles.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world, and it spreads easily among unvaccinated people.

The virus can live in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left, meaning that people can catch the virus without ever being in the same room as an infected person.

But the two-dose measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is highly effective and provides 97% protection against the virus.

The vaccine is recommended for most people, with the exception of pregnant women or the severely immunocompromised. The vaccine is typically given in childhood, with the first dose around 12 months of age, although a single dose can be given to babies as young as six months old in cases of international travel or ongoing outbreaks.

As Texas’ outbreak continues, some local health agencies are hosting vaccine clinics. People can also talk to their doctor or their pharmacy to ask about vaccination.