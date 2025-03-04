WSU’s David Riley on Cougars’ placements on all-WCC teams: ‘An honor for all three of those guys’

PULLMAN — Washington State landed only one player on the all-WCC teams, which came out Tuesday, with two more earning honorable mention honors.

Freshman guard Tomas Thrastarson secured a spot on the all-freshman team, while sophomore wing LeJuan Watts and junior guard Nate Calmese were honorable mentions.

To head coach David Riley, that sounded about right.

“I think it’s an honor for all three of those guys to be chosen by the coaches and to be where they’re at,” Riley said. “I think those awards mostly go to the winning teams, and with us finishing where we did, we’ve gotta have a better season. We’ve gotta win more games. We can start talking when that happens.”

An Iceland native, Thrastarson played in 28 of 31 regular-season games for the Cougars (18-13, 8-10 WCC), who are the No. 6 seed in this weekend’s WCC tournament in Las Vegas, playing the No. 7, 10 or 11 seed on Saturday night. Thrastarson also earned 10 starts in the absence of sophomore guard Isaiah Watts, averaging 4.4 points on 56% shooting for the season, with four double-digit scoring outings on his ledger.

Thrastarson joined the all-freshman team alongside San Diego’s Tony Duckett, Saint Mary’s Mikey Lewis, Portland’s Austin Rapp and San Francisco’s Tyrone Riley IV.

“I didn’t really know about it,” Thrastarson said. “LeJuan just told me about it earlier today that I was selected.”

After spending his freshman year at Eastern Washington, LeJuan Watts averaged 13.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists this regular season, including the program’s second-ever triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a Jan. 23 loss to Santa Clara. He led the team in minutes per game.

Calmese, the team’s leading scorer in the absence of injured wing Cedric Coward, averaged 15 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds during the regular season. He shot 47% from the floor and 27% from 3-point range.

Other WCC honorable mention selections included Saint Mary’s Luke Barrett, Oregon State’s Nate Kingz, LMU’s Jevon Porter and Caleb Stone-Carrawell and Pepperdine’s Stefan Todorovic.