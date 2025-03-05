52-year-old man arrested for drawing swastikas at Spokane Valley park, police say

A 52-year-old man is accused of drawing swastikas on bathrooms at a Spokane Valley park and signs in the area.

Douglas R. Frome was booked Tuesday into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of felony second-degree malicious mischief, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

A city employee reported Friday that someone vandalized the bathrooms at the newly renovated Balfour Park as well as some signs in the area with symbols that included swastikas and what appeared to be the Star of David, police said. The employee estimated the repair and repainting of the damage to cost $800.

A detective reviewed the park’s security footage that captured the suspect, identified as Frome, the release said. The security cameras were installed in the last year as part of the city’s park expansion.

Detectives located Frome Tuesday near Sprague Avenue and Skipworth Road and contacted him a short distance away, according to police. Frome allegedly admitted to drawing the swastikas and stars around the Spokane Valley Public Library and Balfour Park using a dry-erase marker.

Part of Frome’s interview with police included an expletive-filled rant, claiming the graffiti was his “freedom of speech,” the release said.

Frome remained in jail Wednesday afternoon and is scheduled for an arraignment March 19.