Commentary: DK Metcalf trade request upstages Tyler Lockett’s Seahawks farewell, casts doubt on season

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

SEATTLE – This was supposed to be a tribute to the receiver who seemed like he would have played in Seattle his whole life if he could.

Now it’s about the receiver who made clear he wants to play here no more.

This space was going to be one of celebration and acclaim.

Now it’s going to be one of speculation and new names.

The Seahawks released Tyler Lockett on Wednesday – an expected move that ends a 10-year relationship with one of the most productive offensive players in team history. Minutes later, reports surfaced that Lockett’s longtime teammate, DK Metcalf, had requested a trade.

Surely the Metcalf news was far more jarring to the fan base than the Lockett release. Beloved as Lockett was around Seattle, his on-field efforts weren’t likely to help Seattle make a playoff run, but the salary-cap space he freed up could.

Now, however, this upcoming season seems much more perilous for a Seahawks team that could have just one prime receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Can they really get much in return for DK?

There had been rumors regarding a Metcalf trade throughout the offseason, but the Seahawks never explicitly said they would explore one. What they didn’t do, though, was sign the 27-year-old to an extension as he enters the final year of his contract.

DK Metcalf (14) celebrates his touchdown catch with Tyler Lockett (16) during a 2022 Seattle Seahawks game against Detroit at Lumen Field in Seattle. (Getty Images)

Athletes once considered franchise players don’t love that. And now it appears Seattle may have lost significant leverage in a potential deal.

Just look at Deebo Samuel. The longtime 49ers standout receiver also requested a trade this offseason. What San Francisco got for him? A fifth-round draft pick from the Commanders.

Pundits generally thought Metcalf would have to at least command a second-round pick – maybe first – if the Seahawks were going to put him on the trade block. But given that Metcalf has made the request, he will likely yield less.

So what does this mean for the 2025 season? Hard to say for sure – but it doesn’t look good. Yes, the Seahawks will clear up close to $11 million in cap space if they deal DK before June 1, and there are plenty of areas on the roster that need shoring up (chiefly the offensive line). But they will also A) incur a $21 million dead-cap hit, and B) lose one of the most explosive players in the league. This roster – on offense, at least – isn’t exactly brimming with DK’s brand of dynamism.

It’s true that Smith-Njigba overtook Metcalf as Seattle’s leading receiver last season, totaling 100 receptions for 1,130 yards. This wasn’t the byproduct of blowing by defensive backs on go routes, though, so much as it was creating space over the middle. Much of that space was the byproduct of how much attention the DBs had to pay to Metcalf, knowing he could beat them deep at any moment.

That’s why opposing fan bases around the league are likely salivating right now. They have a chance to acquire one of the greatest physical forces in football.

Let’s not pretend Metcalf is in the class of a Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase. He might not even be in the league’s B tier. He was tied for 25th in the NFL last season with 992 receiving yards and added just five touchdowns. He also was at fault for a critical interception in a loss to the 49ers last October when he essentially ran the wrong route.

Even so, Metcalf is still one of the most imposing players in the game, and losing him with little return will seriously undercut the Seahawks’ chances of getting back to the playoffs.

I suppose it’s possible no trade takes place, but that’s rare in the NFL once a standout player has requested one. I suppose it’s possible the Seahawks still receive value that balances out the roster.

As of now, though, quarterback Geno Smith looks to be left with a gutted receiving corps that has an emerging No. 1 and little help elsewhere.

My guess is some fans will be happy to see Metcalf go. He did have a reputation for racking up emotional 15-yard penalty flags. But there’s a difference between not re-signing him and trading him away per a request. The Seahawks’ 2025 likely just got rockier.

This was supposed to be a day for Lockett, one of the most beloved Seahawks in history. Instead, the main news Wednesday was DK, whose welcome around here may have worn out.