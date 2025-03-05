Spokane soccer notes: Velocity to host nationally televised match during 2025 season

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review

The United Soccer League announced that the Spokane Velocity will be one of seven League One teams to host a nationally televised match for the 2025 season.

The Velocity’s Sept. 7 match at ONE Spokane Stadium against expansion club Westchester will air on CBS Sports. All other Velocity games will air on ESPN+.

The Velocity open their season at ONE Spokane on March 16 against Knoxville at 4 p.m.

• The Velocity have signed Grenadian forward Shavon John-Brown. He previously played for League One club Central Valley. With the Fuego, John-Brown scored five goals and registered three assists last season.

Zephyr honors

Spokane Zephyr goalkeeper Hope Hisey, defender Sarah Clark and coach Jo Johnson earned spots on the monthly Super League team of the month after Spokane’s 1-0 victory over Dallas on Feb. 22.

Standing at sixth place, the Zephyr (3-6-6) face off against third-ranked Carolina (6-4-7) at 6 p.m. Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium.