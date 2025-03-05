State B boys: Garfield-Palouse bow out of state tournament after first appearance since 2020

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Behind the curtain that separated the courts from the annals of the Arena, Garfield-Palouse Vikings boys basketball players and coaches embraced their families and each other in the wake of their elimination from the State 1B tournament.

“These guys battled all year long,” Gar-Pal coach Nate Holbrook said. “They’re one of the best groups of boys. I couldn’t ask for a better group.”

That group finished the regular season with a 14-0 district record, and it won an elimination game last week to reach the Round of 12, the Vikings’ first appearance at state since 2020.

But in the second half Wednesday night against No. 5 Neah Bay, the 12th-seeded Vikings didn’t hit their shots.

The Red Devils erased a halftime deficit to secure a 58-47 victory.

Neah Bay (19-5) will play No. 3 Willapa Valley in the quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Gar-Pal’s season is over.

Things looked good for Gar-Pal (18-7) early, as it made 10 of 21 shots – including 3 of 8 on 3-pointers – in the first half and took a 27-21 halftime lead . Junior Lane Collier had 13 points by then.

“We were being aggressive, we were hitting shots and we were attacking the basket,” Holbrook said of the Vikings’ play in the first half.

But in the second half, Neah Bay chipped away at that lead, largely because the Vikings’ offense faded away.

Midway through the third quarter, Neah Bay’s LeAnthony Jimmicum drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the subsequent foul, tying the game at 33.

Soon after, senior Bryce Pfaff’s basket gave Gar-Pal a 37-35 lead, but that would be its last.

Neah Bay junior Tyler Swan answered that shot with a 3-pointer, and the Red Devils led the rest of the way.

Still, the Vikings remained within striking distance most of the fourth quarter.

Another Swan 3-pointer with 3:38 left stretched Neah Bay’s lead to 48-42. Gar-Pal didn’t make another field goal until senior Landon Orr’s layup in the final seconds.

After halftime, the Vikings made just 7 of 29 shots from the field and missed all eight of their 3-point attempts.

Neah Bay made 11 of 20 shots from the field and 12 of 18 free throws in the second half.

Senior Makyah Chambers led all scorers with 18 points and Swan added 12.

Pfaff led Gar-Pal with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field.

Collier was held scoreless in the second half and finished with 13 points. Senior Brendan Snekvik had five points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Holbrook praised the effort of the Vikings players and their coachability.

“Great, great group of boys,” he said. “Those seniors, we’re going to miss them. We’re going to really miss those seniors.”