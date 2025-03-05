State B Boys roundup: Caleb Grant scores 22 points, Northwest Christian advances to 2B quarterfinals; Wellpinit eliminated in 1B

Updated Thu., March 6, 2025 at 12:01 a.m.

Roundup of Wednesday’s State B Round of 12 elimination games at the Spokane Arena.

2B

(8) Northwest Christian 80, (9) Napavine 65: Caleb Grant scored 22 points with eight rebounds and the Crusaders (19-8) eliminated the Tigers (22-3).

Avi West had 20 points and Jonah Pope added 18 for Northwest Christian, which faces second-seeded Freeman in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

Karsen Denault led Napavine with 22 points.

(11) Okanogan 87, (6) Toledo 54: Wadyn Brown scored 23 points with three 3-pointers and the Bulldogs (21-6) eliminated the Riverhawks (22-5).

Okanogan faces fourth-seeded Colfax in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

Cooper Fallon led Toledo with 14 points and Conner Hill had 12.

(10) Liberty Bell 61, (7) Adna 41: Bodie Thompson led four in double figures with 14 points and the Mountain Lions (17-10) eliminated the Pirates (19-7).

Greyden Paz and Mac Surface added 13 for Liberty Bell, which faces top-seeded Columbia (Burbank) in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Trevin Salme led Adna with 13 points.

(12) Tri-Cities Prep 64, (5) Lake Roosevelt 33: Bryson Wilde scored 21 points with 11 rebounds and the Jaguars (23-5) eliminated the Raiders (20-6).

Tri-Cities Prep faces third-seeded Reardan in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

Ivan Alejandre led Lake Roosevelt with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

1B

(8) Ocosta 48, (9) Wellpinit 38: Dalton Welch scored 13 points, Sonny Beard had 11 points with 18 rebounds and the Wildcats (17-8) eliminated Wellpinit (17-5).

Ocosta faces second-seeded Lummi Nation in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 9:00 p.m.

Franky Wynne scored 13 points with 10 rebounds and Carter Hughes added 10 points for Wellpinit.

(6) Tulalip 70, (14) Summit Classical 51: Davien Parks led four in double figures with 19 points and the Hawks (21-4) eliminated the Archers (23-5).

Tulalip Heritage faces fourth-seeded DeSales in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

Jake Gledhill led Summit Classical with 24 points; Will Simon added 16 points with 12 boards.

(7) Moses Lake Christian 57, (10) Muckleshoot Tribal 47: Johnathan Ferguson scored 16 points and the Lions (20-3) eliminated the Kings (19-5).

Moses Lake Christian faces top-seeded Almira Coulee-Hartline in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Payton Brown led Muckleshoot Tribal with 11 points.