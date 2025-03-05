State B Girls roundup: Bradyn Henley leads Oakesdale to 1B quarterfinals; Colfax ousted by Napavine in 2B

Updated Thu., March 6, 2025 at 3:24 a.m.

Roundup of Wednesday’s State B girls basketball Round of 12 elimination games from the Spokane Arena.

2B

(5) Napavine 48, (12) Colfax 38: Hayden Kaut scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and the Tigers (20-7) eliminated the Bulldogs (14-14).

Napavine faces third-seeded Brewster in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Ava Swan led Colfax with 17 points and six boards.

(6) Mount Vernon Christian 50, (11) Columbia (Burbank) 41: Ruthie Rozema scored 22 points and the Hurricanes (20-4) eliminated the Coyotes (17-8).

Mount Vernon Christian faces fourth-seeded Reardan in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

Azlyn Pariera led Columbia with 23 points.

(9) Mabton 64, (1) Rainier 59: Alana Zavala scored 21 points and the Vikings (25-5) knocked off the Mountaineers (20-5).

Esmerelda Sanchez had 14 points and Jasmin Chavez added 10 for Mabton, which faces second-seeded Adna in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 9 p.m.

Janess Blackburn scored 16 points with seven rebounds and Bryn Beckman added 15 for Rainier.

1B

(10) Oakesdale 52, (7) Pe Ell 38: Bradyn Henley scored 15 points and the Nighthawks (20-5) eliminated the Trojans (21-2).

Oakesdale held Pe Ell to single digits in each of the final three quarters. The Nighthawks face top-seeded Neah Bay in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Karli Phelps led Pe Ell with 20 points.

(4) Yakama Nation Tribal 45, (13) Wilbur-Creston-Keller 43: Amber Onepennee scored 10 points and the Eagles (20-4) eliminated the Wildcats (15-7).

Brystal Neilsen led Wilbur-Creston-Keller with 21 points.

Yakama Nation Tribal faces third-seeded Garfield-Palouse in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

(11) Sunnyside Christian 47, (6) Inchelium 45: Devan Harrington scored 18 points and the Knights (20-5) eliminated the Hornets (19-3).

Sunnyside Christian faces fifth-seeded Wellpinit in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Hailey Peone led Inchelium with 20 points.

(8) Pateros 51, (9) Lummi Nation 47: Stevie Simmons scored 17 points and the Nannies (20-6) eliminated the Blackhawks (22-6).

Ailina Rabang led Lummi Nation with 16 points and Jemma James scored 15.

Pateros faces second-seeded Waterville-Mansfield in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.