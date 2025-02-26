This chicken soup with peanut butter channels West African stews

By Ellie Krieger Washington Post

If it’s true that you are what you eat, I’d guess I am about 10% peanut butter.

I can’t resist peanut butter’s decadent nuttiness as well as its nutrient-dense appeal. Besides its irresistible taste, peanut butter is rich in protein, healthy fat, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. There are countless ways to use it – both sweet and savory – that go beyond the classic sandwiches.

I like to spread it on toast and drizzle it with a little honey to nibble with my afternoon tea; smear it onto apple wedges or banana slices as a snack; stir it into oatmeal; dip dark chocolate into it as a sweet treat; and sometimes just simply eat it off of a spoon. I often whip up some variation of a ginger-soy peanut sauce to toss with noodles and vegetables, or to use as a dip for grilled chicken.

I also like to combine peanut butter with vegetables and fragrant spices similar to West African stews, which is where this satisfying soup gets its flavor cues.

It features chunks of chicken and a bounty of colorful vegetables in a broth enriched with a generous helping of peanut butter. The variety of vegetables is key: Carrot and sweet potato offer a sweet counterpoint to the zingy ginger and warm cayenne pepper in the soup. Midway through cooking, some of the vegetables get scooped out and reserved – they return to the soup shortly before serving – while the rest are pureed with the broth, tomatoes and aromatics, resulting in a beautifully hued creamy base.

To that base, you add green beans, letting them simmer until softened, followed by the reserved vegetables. A few minutes before the soup is done, a generous scoop of peanut butter gets stirred in, melting into the soup as it ties together the sweet and savory notes, adds body and infuses the dish with its signature nutty flavor.

A last-minute addition of baby spinach leaves to the soup delivers a striking saturated green color that – with its bold flavors, enticing aromas and silky body – will leave you craving one spoonful after another.

Chicken Soup With Vegetables and Peanuts

This chicken soup features a bounty of colorful vegetables in a creamy, rich broth with pureed sweet potato and a generous helping of peanut butter. Seasoned with onion, garlic, ginger and a touch of cayenne pepper, this fragrant soup gets its flavor cues from West African peanut stew.

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as avocado, grapeseed or canola, divided

12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast, patted dry and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

¾ plus ⅛ teaspoon fine salt, divided

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 medium yellow onion (8 ounces), diced

3 garlic cloves, minced or finely grated

1 tablespoon minced or finely grated fresh ginger

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 medium sweet potatoes (1 pound total), peeled and cut into ¾-inch pieces

2 medium carrots (6 ounces total), peeled and cut into ½-inch-thick rounds

6 cups low-sodium chicken broth

One (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, with their juices

4 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

½ cup creamy peanut butter (any kind)

2 cups (2 ounces) lightly packed fresh baby spinach leaves, coarsely chopped

⅓ cup unsalted dry-roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped

In a medium (4-quart) pot over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Have ready a large plate near your workspace.

Season the chicken with ⅛ teaspoon of the salt and the black pepper. Add the chicken to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned all over, 3 to 4 minutes total; the chicken will not be cooked through at this point. Transfer to the reserved plate.

Reduce the heat to medium, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and the onion, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger, the remaining ¾ teaspoon of salt and the cayenne pepper, and cook, stirring, until aromatic, about 1 minute more.

Add the sweet potatoes and carrots, followed by the chicken broth and tomatoes, with their juices. Increase the heat to high and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until the vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes.

Remove from the heat and use a slotted spoon to transfer about 2 cups of the vegetables to a bowl. Using an immersion blender, puree the contents of the pot until smooth. (Alternatively, puree the soup in batches in a blender. Fill it no more than halfway, and be sure to remove the center ring from the lid and hold a kitchen towel over the lid as you blend to prevent splatters.)

Return the pureed soup to the pot, set over high heat and bring to a boil. Add the green beans and chicken, along with any accumulated juices. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook until the green beans are tender and the chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Stir in the reserved vegetables and peanut butter until the the latter dissolves completely. Stir in the spinach and cook until just wilted, about 1 minute. Ladle into individual bowls, garnish with the chopped peanuts and serve hot.

Yield: Six servings (makes about 10 cups)

Storage: Refrigerate for up to three days.

Substitutions: Chicken for firm or extra-firm tofu, or cooked chickpeas. Fresh green beans for frozen cut green beans. Sweet potatoes for butternut squash. Peanuts for cashews or almonds. Peanut butter for cashew or almond butter. Yellow onion for white onion or shallot. Chicken broth for vegetable broth. Baby spinach for baby kale or regular spinach, roughly chopped. Want more heat? Increase the amount of cayenne.