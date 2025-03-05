What to know about texts threatening you over unpaid tolls or claiming to be from the IRS

By David J. Neal Miami Herald

MIAMI — The text message pops up, claiming to be from SunPass, ordering you to pay owed tolls.

Or maybe it’s claiming to be from the IRS about a $1,400 “Economic Impact Payment” for you.

What do you do next?

Click “Report Junk” or whatever link on your phone allows you to delete a text message.

Here’s what you don’t do: Go to any links in the text.

These fake texts are an example of “smishing,” a name derived from “SMS” messages for this kind of fraud.

“The common thread in these scams is that they often demand immediate payment,” a smishing warning from SunPass said. “By forcing you to act quickly, you are less likely to question the request. Don’t be rushed.”

The texters don’t want to you to send them your money. They want you to send them the tools to take your money — your personal information.

“Please provide your accurate, personal information,” the fake IRS text requests. “We will deposit the amount into your bank account or mail a paper check within one to two business days.”

An official-looking link ends with “.gov,” which previous federal agency fraud warnings told users to look for at the end of a federal agency web address. But the fake text link’s “.gov” comes in the middle of the address. It means nothing other than designating this link as hook-and-bait for a fraud victim.

“Please note that SunPass does not send these messages,” SunPass warned. “If you receive an unexpected text or message asking for immediate payment, do not click on the link. Instead, log in to your account via sunpass.com to view your account information.”

SunPass smishing signs

The warning from SunPass lists signs of a smishing text message.

▪ Claiming payment information problems.

▪ Invoices telling you to contact the sender.

▪ Asking for your name, address, Social Security number or credit card numbers.

Report smishing attempts to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.