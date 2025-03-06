A Grip on Sports: So long Tyler Lockett. You too (maybe) DK Metcalf. And same to a couple of former Kraken players

A GRIP ON SPORTS • For years, the folks in the Puget Sound region have been waiting, and preparing, for the big one. A big shaker on the Cascadia Subduction Zone. It hasn’t happened yet, but it’s expected. Then again, it’s not the expected that hits hardest. It’s the unexpected. Like Wednesday’s news from Seattle.

• It wasn’t a secret the Seahawks were going to release one of their all-time great receivers this offseason. There was no way they could afford the cap hit Tyler Lockett’s contract was going to generate, not for a 10-year veteran who had fallen to third on their wide-out pecking order.

They even planned it, not announcing his release earlier this week on the same day they cut four other veterans. Why? So Lockett, the epitome of class – ask safety Quandre Diggs about that – and professionalism, could be feted alone. A “Goodbye Tyler Lockett Day” so to speak.

That was the expectation, anyway.

Then a much-bigger temblor hit. Out of the (college navy) blue. DK Metcalf wants out. Wants to be traded. Wants to take his immense physical skills and penchant for temper-induced penalties somewhere, anywhere, else. Well, not to New England. Metcalf doesn’t want to live in Massachusetts. Just like he doesn’t want to play in Seattle anymore.

It’s sad. No, not Metcalf’s trade request. It may not have been expected but it’s not surprising. Asking for a trade is all the rage in the NFL these days. It can be a negotiating tool. Or a real expression of dissatisfaction with a lack of (perceived) respect. Not that it matters in this case.

The Seahawks should, and probably will, grant Metcalf’s request. Someone, maybe even Pete Carroll’s Raiders, will off them a good enough return and they’ll wave goodbye to an obviously uber-talented, narcissistic veteran who causes as much heartburn and he does defensive heart attacks.

What is sad is Lockett’s departure. Sure, it has to happen. Father Time hits have taken their toll on the second-most productive receiver in Hawks’ history, even as he tried to duck under them year-after-year. Those hits can’t be avoided. Still, inevitable doesn’t mean welcome.

Nor is it welcomed the Metcalf news surfaced within minutes of the Seahawks wishing Lockett well – and so long. It seems appropriate though. Metcalf’s career in Seattle was defined by a bunch of look-at-me moments, a few of them even worth celebrating.

After all, who will ever forget his running down Budda Baker in Arizona in 2020?

And he’s been consistent, matching Randy Moss as the only receivers to catch 50 passes for 900 yards and five touchdowns in each of their first six seasons.

Then again, how often did he commit a drive-killing personal foul or draw an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that cost Seattle? Don’t answer that. Too many bad memories.

If Metcalf actually wants out, and this isn’t a ploy for a contract extension … heck, who cares? John Schneider should see this as an opportunity to make a deal. To retool the wide receiver corps around last year’s breakout star, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Two high draft picks seem about right.

Losing Metcalf may hurt in the short run. But help expand the foundation the team needs to return to the playoffs and contend for a title again. Too bad Lockett won’t be around to enjoy it.

• The Kraken also did the expected – and unexpected – yesterday.

It was common knowledge as soon as Yanni Gourde, a veteran leader, was off the injured list, he would be moved. There was even a story to that effect in the Seattle Times on Wednesday morning, indicating a move would include the Kraken paying some part of Gourde’s salary.

What was somewhat unanticipated was his pairing with Oliver Bjorkstrand in a deal with Tampa Bay.

The two veterans, who the Lightning wanted as they prepare for another playoff run, brought back a decent draft haul in the three-way deal, as Detroit joined in.

Seattle, outside the playoffs again, gained two future first-round picks (2026 and 2027) as well as a second this year. Plus a serviceable veteran forward, Michael Eyssimont.

Nothing earth-shaking about the trade – Gourde centered Seattle’s fourth line and Bjorkstrand is on the penultimate year of a long contract – but it does signal a surrender of sorts on any longshot run to the postseason. And begins a rebuild.

WSU: Speaking of NFL roster moves, and I did above, it looks as if Carroll and the Raiders will release alum Gardner Minshew before the new league season begins. … John Canzano delves into the recent developments in the spat between the Pac-12 and Mountain West. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner has his weekly Big 12 men’s power rankings in the Mercury News. … Wilner also believes Arizona State will move on from Bobby Hurley. … Don’t miss this story on UC San Diego, quite possibly the best team on the West Coast. … Despite such great stories, the sport’s regular season doesn’t move the dial as much as it used to. Not sure this story about youth basketball development in the country is part of it, but it could be. … Washington was more than willing to help USC break out if its recent funk. The Huskies lost in L.A. … Kyle Smith’s Stanford team suffered a bad loss Wednesday, falling at Notre Dame on a late 3-pointer. … California was run over by No. 14 Louisville. … Colorado had no chance against Texas Tech. … Arizona did not play well against ASU. … Neither did San Diego State against UNLV. … Colorado State has been playing well for a while. … The Mountain West still has to determine final seeding to its tournament. … Among the women, Jeff Metcalfe has his West Coast power ratings in the Mercury News. Not sure we agree with many of them. … Forget about Stanford playing in its 37th consecutive NCAA tournament. The Cardinal lost 63-46 in the first round of the ACC tournament to a so-so Clemson team. … Washington defeated Minnesota in its first Big Ten tourney game. … Oregon starts today against Indiana in what may be a must-win contest to make the NCAAs. … In football news, Washington is about to hold its Junior Day. Yep, recruiting never stops. … If you’ve ever attended a sporting event in Corvallis, you might have stayed at this hotel. … The Beavers’ newest quarterback is happy. … Oregon announced more coaching staff hires. … Ashton Jeanty could be a top 10 pick. That would be news.

Gonzaga: Funny how a college athletic conference waits until the day after the big awards are announced to release the all-academic teams. It’s almost as if that part of the collegiate experience isn’t all that important anymore. It is to us. And congrats to GU’s Braden Huff, who was a first-team selection. Jim Meehan has more in this story, including the news two Zags, Yvonne Ejim and Claire O’Connor, and Liberty High alum Maisie Burnham of the University of Portland made the women’s team. … Theo Lawson has a story today on Gary Bell, who recently was back in Spokane in his role as a Northern Arizona men’s assistant coach. … Is it a good idea to bet on the Gonzaga men winning the WCC tournament? One person thinks so. If I were a betting man, I would put my money on Saint Mary’s.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, yes, it’s gotten to that point. Montana has two players who said they will return next year. It’s big news in Missoula. … Four Montana State seniors started elsewhere but are finishing their basketball careers in Bozeman. … Northern Colorado’s women open Big Sky tourney play against Portland State. … Should Weber State’s coach win the conference’s award?

Preps: We have coverage of the first day of the 12 State basketball tournaments to pass along. But before we get to the stories, I want to draw your attention to this Dave Nichols’ story that led the S-R Sports section. It introduces us to Garfield-Palouse guard Kaydence Kivi, and it’s a special story worth your time. … OK, on to the on-court action. Dave is in Tacoma and he has coverage of the Mead girls’ 81-58 exit at the hands of top-seeded Davis. … Dave also has this coverage of Mt. Spokane’s hard-fought 48-39 win over Monroe as GSL MVP Jaden Ghoreishi scored half the Wildcats’ points and grabbed 18 rebounds. … From the Arena, Dan Thompson has coverage of Gar-Pal’s boys loss and of Liberty’s win in in 2B girls action. … Cheryl Nichols has summaries of the rest of the B games. … Here is the schedule of today’s games at the Arena. … There is also this story on the local 2A and 1A teams in Yakima. … Brynn McGaughy, the first GSL girls basketball player to be named to the McDonald’s All-American team since Angie Bjorkland in 2007, was honored Wednesday at Central Valley High. Nick Gibson has this coverage.

Velocity: Spokane’s Sept. 7 home match with expansion team Westchester will be televised on the CBS Sports Network. That news is part of these soccer notes from John Allison.

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez hit two home runs Wednesday. In a loss. … Linked the roster story in the Times yesterday. It is on the S-R site today. … Actually, Jerry, your recent interview with The Athletic isn’t going to lead to you being roasted by M’s fans. Right now, I’m sure they know who to blame. … Justin Turner has his opinions about that. And he shared them with USA Today. Most Seattle players silently agreed.

Sounders: The Champions Cup round of 16 match with Mexico club, Cruz Azul, at Lumen Field last night finished in a scoreless draw.

Seahawks: I linked the local stories about yesterday’s news above. The national ones? Well, there are a couple to pass along. … Middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV, a free agent, had knee surgery recently. It may have thrown off the timeline for a possible new contract with the Hawks.

Kraken: As with the Seahawks’ news, the story is linked above. If you missed it, here it is again.

Reign: Portland star Sophie Wilson will miss the Thorns’ season. She is going to have a baby.

It's not often a Wednesday includes so many breaking sports stories for one city as Seattle experienced yesterday. Wonder what would have happened if Adam Silver had announced late in the day the NBA was expanding? And Seattle was its first choice. My guess? The Space Needle would have spontaneously launched into orbit.