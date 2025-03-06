GM Les Snead says the Rams are on the clock to move Cooper Kupp, bolster roster

By Gary Klein Tribune News Service

Now that the Los Angeles Rams have completed what Les Snead described as “a renewal of vows” with quarterback Matthew Stafford, the team’s longtime general manager turns his attention to what looks like an imminent breakup with star receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kupp, the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year who starred at Eastern Washington, officially has been on the trading block since last month, when he announced on social media that the Rams had informed him they would try to move him.

Kupp, who signed a massive extension in 2022, is scheduled to earn about $20 million in salary and bonuses in 2025, with a $7.5-million roster bonus due next week.

“If there is a deadline in this situation,” Snead said Wednesday during a videoconference with reporters, “that roster date does weigh a good bit in the algorithm formula that we’re working through.”

Kupp, who will be 32 next season, was the most valuable player of Super Bowl LVI. The eight-year veteran has been a cornerstone of coach Sean McVay’s offense for most of his career.

But Kupp struggled with injuries for much of the last three seasons, and Puka Nacua has asserted himself as the No. 1 receiver.

After the Rams started 1-4 last season, Snead said the Rams fielded trade inquiries from other teams. But the Rams turned around their season, finished with a 10-7 record and advanced to the NFC divisional round before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns. He had six receptions for 90 yards in two playoff games.

“We felt like this could be, let’s call it, ‘a time for the next chapter for both parties,’” Snead said. “Even though, obviously, all the chapters up until now have been definitely very fruitful and impactful.”

McVay said this week that discussion about a possible restructure of the extension Kupp signed in 2022 had not occurred.

Is there a scenario in which Kupp could be with the Rams next season?

“There is a scenario,” Snead said, “but when you get into probabilities, that would be the least likely.”

With Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell set to become free agents next week, Nacua and second-year pro Jordan Whittington would be the top returning receivers. The Rams are expected to bolster the position group in free agency and the draft.