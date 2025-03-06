People’s Pharmacy: Coffee can open airways in a pinch

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. I woke up a few weeks ago unable to catch my breath. It is a scary feeling, and I was freaked out. Fortunately, my wife had an albuterol inhaler handy that she uses for asthma. That seemed to solve the problem. Is there anything else I could use if this happens again?

A. Albuterol is considered a “rescue inhaler” for people with asthma. We can’t explain why you had a breathing problem upon awakening, but the inhaler opened your airways.

There are a couple of other options in case this ever happens again. You can now buy an over-the-counter epinephrine (adrenaline) inhaler (Primatene Mist) that works in a similar manner to albuterol.

In addition, you might want to consider a cup of strong coffee. Here is a message from another reader: “I’ve had asthma since childhood and learned by accident that drinking a cup of coffee could ease a sudden asthma attack. These are usually connected to a sudden change in the weather. The coffee relieves chest tightness and eases my breathing.

“As a nurse in a day hospital, I have noticed that patients occasionally get a flare-up of asthma post-procedure. If they were coffee drinkers, we’d give them a cup, and that worked.”

The caffeine in coffee is chemically related to a drug called theophylline. This was once a mainstay of asthma treatment because it opens airways.

We urge you to see your doctor to find out what might have caused your breathing problem.

Q. I was taking esomeprazole for heartburn. The instructions said to use it for two weeks, but the doctor said I could continue to take it as long as I needed it. I took it for five years!

During that time, I developed brain fog so bad that I could not figure out how to cook simple recipes – even with the instructions in front of me! To wean myself off the esomeprazole, I relied on Carafate (sucralfate) to combat the heartburn. Has anyone else reported confusion or forgetfulness while taking such a drug?

A. Only a few other readers have connected the use of a proton pump inhibitor such as omeprazole with cognitive difficulties. However, an international team of scientists has reported that PPIs can interfere with the body’s ability to make acetylcholine (Alzheimer’s & Dementia, July 2020). This neurotransmitter is critical for proper brain function. Consequently, they suggest that older people and those who might be more susceptible to dementia should limit their use of PPIs (ACS Chemical Neuroscience, Feb. 15, 2023).

You don’t have to suffer from heartburn just because you have given up esomeprazole. Our “eGuide to Overcoming Digestive Disorders” offers many other solutions. You can find this online resource under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. I never get sick, so I don’t have a regular doctor. I have a case of jock itch that has gone on for several months and has not responded to over-the-counter treatments. All the websites say I should see a doctor.

What kind of doctor? General practitioner? Dermatologist? Urologist? Whatever I do will mean finding a stranger from the PPO list at work.

A. Probably any of those physicians would be able to help you. Since jock itch is primarily a skin infection or inflammation, you might start with a dermatologist, who is a skin specialist.

Readers report that washing with Cetaphil cleanser may be better than using soap and water. They also suggest that employing dandruff shampoo, such as Selsun Blue with selenium sulfide, might be helpful.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”