Shoring up people’s ability to age safely in their homes

By Joanne Kenen Special to The Washington Post

Chikao Tsubaki had been having a terrible time.

In his mid-80s, he had a stroke. Then lymphoma. Then prostate cancer. He was fatigued, isolated, not all that steady on his feet.

Then Tsubaki took part in an innovative care initiative that, over four months, sent an occupational therapist, a nurse and a repair person to his home to help figure out what he needed to stay safe. In addition to grab bars and rails, the repair worker built a bookshelf so neither Tsubaki nor the books he cherished would topple over when he reached for them.

Reading “is kind of the back door for my cognitive health – my brain exercise,” said Tsubaki, a longtime community college teacher. Now 87, he lives independently and walks a mile and a half almost every day.

The program that helped Tsubaki remain independent, called Community Aging in Place: Advancing Better Living for Elders, or CAPABLE, has been around for about 15 years and is offered in about 65 places across 26 states. It helps people 60 and up, and some younger people with disabilities or limitations, who want to remain at home but have trouble with activities such as bathing, dressing and moving around safely.

Several studies have found that the program saves money and prevents falls, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says contribute to the deaths of 41,000 older Americans annually and cost Medicare about $50 billion each year.

Still a small program

Despite evidence and accolades, CAPABLE remains small, serving roughly 4,600 people to date. Insurance seldom covers the program, although the typical cost of $3,500 to $4,000 per client is less than many health care interventions.

Traditional Medicare and most Medicare Advantage private insurance plans don’t cover it. Only four states use funds from Medicaid, the federal-state insurance program for low-income and disabled people. CAPABLE gets by on grants from state agencies for aging and philanthropies, among others.

The payment obstacles are an object lesson in how insurers, including Medicare, are built around paying for doctors and hospitals treating people who are injured or sick – not around community services that keep people healthy. Medicare has billing codes for treating a broken hip but not for avoiding one, let alone for something like having a worker “tack down loose carpet near stairs.”

And while keeping someone alive longer may be a desirable outcome, it’s not necessarily counted as savings under federal budget rules. A 2017 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) evaluation found that CAPABLE had high satisfaction rates and some savings. But the program’s limited size made it hard to assess long-term economic impact.

It’s unclear how the Trump administration will approach senior care.

Barriers to funding

The barriers to broader state and federal financing are frustrating, said Sarah Szanton, who helped create CAPABLE while working as a nurse practitioner doing home visits in West Baltimore. Some patients struggled to reach the door to open it for her. One tossed keys to her out of a second-story window, she recalled.

Seeking a solution, Szanton discovered a program called ABLE, which brought an occupational therapist and a repair worker to the home. Inspired by its success, Szanton developed CAPABLE, which added a nurse to check on medications, pain and mental well-being, and to do things like help participants communicate with doctors. The program formally launched in 2009.

Since 2021, Szanton has served as the dean of the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing, which coordinates research on CAPABLE. The model is participatory, with the client and care team “problem-solving and brainstorming together,” said Amanda Goodenow, an occupational therapist who worked in hospitals and traditional home health before joining CAPABLE in Denver. She also works for the CAPABLE National Center, the nonprofit that runs the program.

CAPABLE doesn’t claim to fix all the gaps in U.S. long-term care, and it doesn’t work with all older people. Individuals with dementia, for example, don’t qualify. But studies show the program does help participants live more safely at home with greater mobility. And one study that Szanton co-authored estimated that Medicare savings of around $20,000 per person would continue for two years after a CAPABLE intervention.

“To us, it’s so obvious the impact that can be made just in a short amount of time and with a small budget,” said Amy Eschbach, a nurse who has worked with CAPABLE clients in the St. Louis area, where a Medicare Advantage plan covers CAPABLE. That St. Louis program caps spending on home modifications at $1,300 a person.

In Washington, Capitol Hill and CMS experts who have looked at CAPABLE see potential routes to broader coverage.

One senior Democratic House aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly, said Medicare would have to establish careful parameters to broadly cover CAPABLE. For instance, CMS would have to decide which beneficiaries would be eligible. Everyone in Medicare? Or only those with low incomes? Could Medicare somehow ensure that only necessary home modifications are made – and that unscrupulous contractors don’t try to extract the equivalent of a “co-pay” or “deductible” from clients?

Szanton said that there are safeguards and that more could be built in. For instance, it’s the therapists like Goodenow, not the repair workers, who put in the work orders to stay on budget.

For Tsubaki, whose books are not only shelved but also organized by topic, the benefits have endured.

“I became more independent. I’m able to handle most of my activities. I go shopping, to the library, and so forth,” he said. His pace is slow, he acknowledged. But he gets there.

Kenen is the journalist-in-residence and a faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She is not affiliated with the CAPABLE program. KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF.