State B Boys roundup: Vance Coyner helps Freeman outlast NWC in overtime; Reardan, Colfax also advance

Northwest Christian's Avi West (1) and Freeman's Vance Coyner, behind, tumble in pursuit of a loose ball during their second round match-up at the 2025 WIAA Washington State 1B/2B basketball tournament Thursday, March 6, 2025 at the Spokane Arena. Freeman won in overtime, 46-54. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

Roundup of Thursday’s State B boys quarterfinal games from the Spokane Arena.

2B

(2) Freeman 54, (8) Northwest Christian 46 (OT): Vance Coyner scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and the Scotties (22-3) defeated the Crusaders (19-9) in overtime.

Freeman outscored NWC 10-2 in the extra session. The Scotties take on third-seeded Reardan in a semifinal on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Avi West scored 18 points for Northwest Christian, which faces 12th-seeded Tri-Cities Prep in loser-out on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

(3) Reardan 74, (12) Tri-Cities Prep 43: Justin Vaughn and Maveric Sobotta scored 14 points apiece and the Screaming Eagles (23-2) cruised past the Jaguars (23-6).

Bryson Wilde led Tri-Cities Prep with 16 points and eight rebounds.

(4) Colfax 58, (11) Okanogan 50: Adrik Jenkin scored 26 points with six 3-pointers and the Bulldogs (23-3) topped Okanogan (21-7).

Jayce Kelly added 16 points while Ledger Kelly grabbed 12 rebounds for defending champion Colfax, which plays top-seeded Columbia (Burbank) in a semifinal Friday at 3:45 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s state title game.

Colfax lost to Columbia 70-55 earlier this season.

Ryan Clough led four in double figures for Okanogan with 14 points. The Bulldogs face 10th-seeded Liberty Bell in a lower-out at 9 a.m.

(1) Columbia (Burbank) 62, (10) Liberty Bell 44: Quincy Scott scored 19 points with nine rebounds and the Coyotes (25-1) beat the Mountain Lions (17-11).

Remington Paz led Liberty Bell with 14 points.

1B

(1) Almira/Coulee-Hartline 63, (7) Moses Lake Christian 48: Max and Nolan Grindy scored 26 and 21 points respectively and the Warriors (24-1) defeated the Lions (20-4).

ACH faces fourth-seeded DeSales in a semifinal on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Johnathan Ferguson scored 24 points for Moses Lake Christian, which faces Tulalip Heritage in a loser-out on Friday at 12:15 p.m.

(4) DeSales 68, (6) Tulalip Heritage 51: Spencer Green scored 23 points and the Irish (24-2) defeated the Hawks (21-5).

Davien Parks led Tulalip with 29 points.

(2) Lummi Nation 67, (8) Ocosta 27: Jerome Toby scored 25 points and the Blackhawks (23-3) defeated the Wildcats (17-9). Luis Solis led Ocosta with 11 points.

Lummi Nation faces fifth-seeded Neah Bay in a semifinal on Friday at 9:00 p.m. Ocosta faces third-seeded Willapa Valley in a loser-out on Friday at 2:00 p.m.

(5) Neah Bay 50, (3) Willapa Valley 44: Makyah Chambers scored 13 points and the Red Devils (20-5) defeated the Vikings (22-3). Nathan Fluke led Willapa Valley with 20 points.