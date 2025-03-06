State B Girls: Northwest Christian beats Liberty to reach 2B semifinal; Wellpinit and Garfield-Palouse advance to 1B semifinal

Roundup of Thursday’s State B girls quarterfinals from the Spokane Arena.

2B

(8) Northwest Christian 56, (10) Liberty 33: Leah Platt scored 16 points and the Crusaders (21-4) beat the Lancers (21-8).

Macey Shamblin scored 14 points with 21 rebounds for NWC, which faces fourth-seeded Reardan in a semifinal on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Tyla Tiegs had 14 points for Liberty, which faces sixth-seeded Mount Vernon Christian in a loser-out on Friday at 12:15 p.m.

(5) Napavine 36, (3) Brewster 30: Hayden Kaut scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and the Tigers (21-7) tamed the Bears (21-5) to advance to a semifinal at 9 p.m.

Pepper Boesel led Brewster with 15 points. The Bears play in a loser-out at 2 p.m.

(2) Adna 74, (9) Mabton 41: Karsyn Freeman scored 34 points and the Pirates (23-2) beat the Vikings (25-6). Alana Zavala led Mabton with 10 points.

Adna faces fifth-seeded Napavine in Semifinal on Friday at 9:00 p.m. Mabton faces third-seeded Brewster in a loser-out on Friday at 12:15 p.m.

1B

(3) Garfield-Palouse 64, (4) Yakama Nation Tribal 32: Kyra Brantner scored 16 points, Elena Flansburg had 14 and the Vikings (23-2) defeated the Eagles (20-5).

Taia Gehring added 13 points with seven rebounds for Garfield-Palouse, which plays second-seeded Waterville-Mansfield in a semifinal on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Julia George and Ruby Trujillo Walsey led YNT with eight points apiece. The Eagles face eighth-seeded Pateros in a loser-out on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

(5) Wellpinit 48, (11) Sunnyside Christian 42: Rayah Hill scored 12 points, Danea had 10 points with 11 boards and Wellpinit (22-2) topped the Knights (20-6).

Wellpinit faces top-seeded Neah Bay in a semifinal on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

Devan Harrington scored 16 points and went 12 for 12 at free throw line for Sunnyside Christian.

(1) Neah Bay 51, (10) Oakesdale 36: Qwaapeys Greene scored 20 points and the Red Devils (22-1) beat the Nighthawks (20-6).

Bradyn Henley led Oakesdale with 14 points. The Nighthawks face 11th-seeded Sunnyside Christian in a loser-out on Friday at 9:00 a.m.

(2) Pateros 62, (8) Waterville/Mansfield 36: Hanna Nelson scored 17 points, Delainey Nelson added 15 and the Shockers (22-3) handled the Nannies (20-7).

Addison Henton led Pateros with nine points.