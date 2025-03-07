Half-mile stretch of Freya to close Monday through summer for water main replacement

A half-mile stretch of Freya Street near the Esmeralda Golf Course will be the first casualty of Spokane’s 2025 construction season, with closures starting Monday and continuing through the summer between Garland and Wellesley avenues.

Crews will replace a water main below the street to improve water distribution and prepare for future development . While they’re at it, workers will improve nearby sidewalks and install stormwater management features, according to a press release.

Drivers traveling south on Freya will be detoured west onto Wellesley Avenue, then south onto Market Street. Northbound traffic will divert east on Euclid Avenue, then north on Market Street.

Businesses and the post office along the closure will continue to have local access.

This work will immediately follow a repair to the west on a water main over the weekend that will close eastbound traffic on Wellesley Avenue between Maple and Monroe. That work will begin Saturday after 6 p.m. and is expected to be completed by mid-day Sunday. Westbound traffic will not be affected.