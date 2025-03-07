Unemployment benefits for striking workers gain approval from Washington Senate

By Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero Washington State Standard

Workers in Washington moved a step closer to gaining access to unemployment insurance during strikes, after a bill that would extend the benefits passed the state Senate on Friday.

Under Senate Bill 5041, workers would become eligible for unemployment benefits on the second Sunday after a strike begins, plus a one-week waiting period. Unemployment insurance would also open up to people blocked from working by employers through lockouts — a tactic that can be used to pressure employees during labor negotiations.

A similar bill won approval in the state House last year, but failed to receive a vote in the Senate.

Labor unions are among the bill’s backers. Supporters say the legislation would help ensure striking workers can afford necessities such as food and rent. They also argue that dragging out negotiations is becoming a more common bargaining strategy for employers. This can leave striking workers in a weakening position as they go without pay and their finances erode.

“Affordability is the number one issue for Americans right now,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, adding his legislation is about “making sure people who do important jobs and important work have good benefits, good pay, safe work conditions.”

The Senate approved the bill on a 28-21 vote, with Democratic Sens. Mike Chapman, D-Port Angeles, and Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, joining Republicans in opposition.

New Jersey and New York already have similar laws in place. Oregon state lawmakers are debating legislation this year that would offer unemployment benefits to striking workers there.

Business groups and Republicans are opposed to the Washington bill. They’ve argued that the change would result in higher costs for businesses and is potentially unfair to employers and workers not involved in labor disputes.

“We’re putting our businesses at a great disadvantage by passing this bill,” said Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima. “We truly are. We’re just driving them out of this state. We’re making it impossible for them to operate here and be successful.”

A Boeing factory worker strike last year that stretched nearly two months underscored concerns about extended walkouts that could lead to unemployment insurance expenses piling up. But labor advocates say strikes lasting more than two weeks are rare.

The version of the bill the Senate approved included an amendment from Riccelli that would limit unemployment benefits for striking workers to 12 weeks. Normally, unemployment insurance is available for up to 26 weeks over a year.

A proposed amendment from Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, that would’ve changed the time limit for benefits to four weeks, failed by one vote. Five Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the proposed change. Last year’s bill contained a four-week limit.

Riccelli’s amended bill also calls for the availability of benefits to striking and locked-out workers to expire after 10 years. The bill would take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

Unemployment insurance is funded by state and federal taxes that employers pay. A sudden surge in claims can drain a state’s unemployment trust fund and drive up tax rates. Taxes individual companies pay rise to cover resulting costs as more of their employees tap unemployment. This would be the case for employers whose workers are on strike.