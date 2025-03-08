Design Recipes: Shades of white

An off-white sofa is accented by an area rug, side table and accents in various shades of white. (Courtesy photo)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

The color white is often a complicated, if not confusing color for many homeowners. From wall color to upholstery and textiles such as drapery and area rugs, the color white comes in various shades that are nearly impossible to match.

So, what is the solution? Often the best choice is to blend and mix various shades of white in the same space. When working with the color white, here are some top tips.

Area rugs

Rugs can make or break a room. As they span a large area, various shades of white can serve as the ideal springboard for a neutral color scheme.

Quick tip: Choose area rugs first or last. First to provide a foundation for your space or last to tie everything together.

Window coverings

Window coverings such as draperies are typically stable in large rooms such as living rooms and master bedrooms. Shades of white from off-white to deep tan are popular choices for those looking for a neutral color palette.

Upholstery

Upholstered items such as sofas and chairs are main focal points in a space and often set the overall tone of a room.

Quick tip: Consider mixing and blending different materials such as pairing pieces that are upholstered in leather with selections upholstered in fabric.

Artwork

Artwork is often an unexpected way in which to bring shades of white into a space. Art with predominant white backgrounds can help “ground” a space without clashing with existing colors in a room.

Wall paint color

There are two directions one can go when considering white as a paint color: cool or warm. Cool shades of white often present in a room as bright with hints of blue undertones. Conversely, if your desire is for a warmer shade of white, choose a shade of white with a deeper undertone such as shades of brown.

Cathy Hobbs is a nationally recognized real estate stager and celebrity interior designer based in New York City. Cathy is the owner of the NYC + Hudson Valley-based interior design, home staging firm Cathy Hobbs Design Recipes and the author of the book “Home Design Recipes.” www.cathyhobbs.com.