Spokane Chiefs beat Victoria Royals 2-1 in shootout

From staff reports

VICTORIA, B.C. – Shea Van Olm scored the lone goal in a shootout and the Spokane Chiefs beat the Victoria Royals 2-1 on Saturday at Memorial Arena.

Van Olm’s winner snapped a streak of five consecutive misses by both teams.

The Chiefs (43-18-1-1) took the first lead on a goal from Rasmus Ekstrom, 8 minutes, 47 seconds into the first period.

The Royals (36-16-3-7) answered four minutes later on a goal from Cole Reschny.

The teams played to a stalemate the next two periods and overtime. Spokane’s Dawson Cowan had 33 saves and Victoria’s Johnny Hicks had 27.

The Chiefs made up three points on first-place Everett (93-88). The two teams will play twice in the next three games as the regular season winds down.