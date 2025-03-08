State B roundup: Reardan boys third, girls fifth; Avi West’s 36 points helps NWC place fourth

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s State B third- and fifth-place games from Spokane Arena.

Boys 2B

(3) Reardan 61, (4) Colfax 48: Jakari Singleton scored 21 points and the Screaming Eagles (24-4) beat the Bulldogs (22-5) in the third-place game. Colfax was up by two at the half, however, couldn’t keep up with Reardan in the fourth quarter. Adrik Jenkin led Colfax with 24 points and seven rebounds.

(8) Northwest Christian 67, (11) Okanogan 57: Avi West scored 36 points and the Crusaders (21-9) beat the Bulldogs (22-8) in the fourth-place game. Carter Kuchenbuch led Okanogan with 20 points.

Boys 1B

(4) DeSales 65, (5) Neah Bay 59,: Spencer Green scored 20 points and the Irish (25-8) beat the Red Devils (20-7) in the third-place game. Tyler Swan led Neah Bay with 27 points.

(6) Tulalip Heritage 64, (3) Willapa Valley 46: Jaylan Gray and Xerxes Myles-Gilford scored 17 points apiece and the Hawks (23-5) beat the Vikings (23-4) in the fourth-place game. Blane King led Willapa Valley with 12 points.

Girls 2B

(5) Napavine 59 (4) Reardan 47: Taylee Evander scored 19 points and the 2024 champion Tigers (22-8) beat the Screaming Eagles (23-4) in the third-place game. Tenice Waters led Reardan with 12 points and Ry Green added 11. Reardan held the 2B title for three straight seasons from 2011-2013.

(10) Liberty 64, (3) Brewster 50: Tyla Tiegs scored 19 points and the Lancers (23-8) beat the Bears (22-6) in the fourth-place game. Liberty won the 2020 championship and was runner-up in 2019. Jordyn Jeske and Kendall Denny added 16 and 12 points for Liberty. Pepper Boesel led Brewster with 16 points.

Girls 1B

(5) Wellpinit 57, (2) Waterville/Mansfield 46: Danea Norman scored 21 points and Wellpinit (23-3) beat the Shockers (22-5) in the third-place game. Delainey Nelson led W-M with 22 points.

(10) Oakesdale 51, (8) Pateros 47: Bradyn Henley scored 18 points with 17 rebounds and the Nighthawks (22-6) beat the Nannies (21-8) in the fourth-place game. Stevie Simmons led Pateros with 25 points.