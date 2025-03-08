Suspect wanted in animal cruelty case taken into custody after response to social media posts

By Tim Martinez Columbian

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. – A suspect wanted in connection with a case of animal cruelty was taken into custody Saturday just hours after the case was posted on social media, police reported in Battle Ground, Washington.

Andre Terwilleger, 35, was located and taken into custody without incident two days after an arrest warrant was issued for him on seven counts of animal cruelty in the first degree and two counts of animal cruelty in the second degree.

The Battle Ground Police Department reached out to the public for assistance in locating Terwilleger. The post received more than 1,000 social media shares and tips began pouring in from the public.

“We are truly humbled by the overwhelming support we received on this heartbreaking case,” Battle Ground police Chief Dennis Flynn said. “The community’s vigilance and dedication to making our city a safe and compassionate place does not go unnoticed. Together, we can continue to work towards making Battle Ground a safer, stronger community to live, work, and thrive.”

In November, officers responded to a call in the 2100 block of Southwest Fifth Street in Battle Ground, where a strong odor was emanating from the garage area.

Further investigation led to the discovery of nine abandoned dogs. Five were dead, and the four remaining were severely malnourished and in need of urgent medical attention.

The four dogs were transported for emergency veterinary care and survived.

After months of investigative work, Terwilleger – a former tenant of the residence – was determined to be the individual responsible for the care of the dogs, according to the agency.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday by the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, but detectives were unable to locate Terwilleger until tips came in from the social media post.