Trump golf property vandalized by pro-Palestinian group

By Mikhail Klimentov Washington Post

Pro-Palestinian activists vandalized President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland in response to the president’s proposal that the United States “take over” the Gaza Strip and displace its residents.

Members of the activist group Palestine Action posted photos on social media of red paint splashed over at least one of the resort’s buildings. The group also painted the slogan “Gaza is not for sale” on the lawn and dug up grass across parts of the course. Another image on social media appeared to show a damaged lamppost.

Police Scotland said an inquiry into Saturday’s vandalism incident was ongoing, according to the Associated Press.

Trump purchased the Turnberry golf course in 2014.

During a February news conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump first proposed that the United States take a “long-term ownership position” toward Gaza, saying it could be redeveloped into a “Riviera” of the Middle East. Trump also suggested that Palestinians living in the enclave would be displaced to somewhere else.

Netanyahu and a number of far-right Israeli politicians have welcomed the idea. But other world leaders – including many U.S. allies – have criticized the proposal, saying it would be a crime under international law.

A spokesman for the U.N. Secretary General told reporters after Trump’s remarks that “any forced displacement of people is tantamount to ethnic cleansing.”

The proposal is also a nonstarter for the Arab nations involved in negotiating an end to the war in Gaza.

Officials in Egypt and Jordan have firmly rejected any plans that would involve taking in Palestinians, citing security concerns and a desire to not be seen as accommodating the further displacement of Palestinians. Arab leaders on Tuesday approved an alternative plan for Gaza that would avoid displacing Gaza’s residents and keep Hamas out of power.

The Trump administration and Israeli leaders have doubled down on the February proposal. In response to the Arab League’s alternative proposal, Israel’s Foreign Ministry complained that the group had not given Trump’s idea “a fair chance.”

In its statement, Palestine Action said its actions were a response to Trump’s “plans and threats” with regard to Gaza.

“Palestine Action rejects Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes,” the group said in a statement. “To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance.”

“This was a childish, criminal act,” said a spokesman for the resort, “but the incredible team at Trump Turnberry will ensure it does not impact business.”