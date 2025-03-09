Border patrol agent told women to expose breasts to enter U.S. in New York, feds say

By Jennifer Rodriguez Charlotte Observer

A now former United States Border Patrol agent is accused of making women expose their breasts to get into the country.

Shane Millan, 53, pleaded guilty on March 7 to two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to court records.

His attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on March 9.

In August 2023, while stationed at Wellesley Island in Jefferson County, New York, Millan was tasked with processing immigrants who crossed into the country at the southern border, court records said.

He was responsible for processing paperwork that would allow the immigrants to stay in the country until court hearings.

On Aug. 10, 2023, Millan was processing paperwork for a woman via webcam. The woman was in Eagle Pass, Texas, in a room with her 1-year-old daughter, court records said.

During the processing, Millan falsely told the woman that her file said she had a tattoo on her chest, according to court records. The woman responded by saying that she did not have a tattoo on her chest, but Millan ordered her to show him, the plea agreement said.

The woman stood up, lifted her clothing and exposed her breasts, the court records said. Toward the end of the webcam call, Millan told the woman she had to show her breasts again to confirm there was no tattoo, officials said. When the woman resisted, he told her he would not sign the paperwork unless she did it, records said.

The woman put her baby on the ground and exposed her breasts again, according to court records. Then Millan told the woman, “OK … Welcome to the U.S.A,” documents said.

On Aug. 25, 2023, Millan interviewed a woman via webcam who had her husband and children in the room with her. He ordered the husband and children to leave the room then asked the woman if she had any tattoos, the plea agreement said. The woman said she had a tattoo on her collarbone and pulled the neckline of her shirt down to show him, according to court records.

Millan told the woman to lift her shirt and bra, which she did, exposing her breasts, the court records said. Then, before the end of the interview, he told her to do it again, and she complied, records said.

Millan is accused of ordering other women to expose their breasts during their virtual processings, court records said.

He also used his computer to search phrases in Spanish, including, “I wil need you to lift your shirt and bra also, please” and “to verify I will need you to lift your shirt, please,” court records said.

Millan is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7 and faces up to two years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.