Field Reports: Prescribed burning planned for WDFW property in Eastern Washington

From staff reports

State wildlife officials will be doing some burning on public land in Eastern Washington this spring.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced in a news release that burns are planned for the Sagebrush Flat unit of the Sagebrush Flat Wildlife Area about 10 miles northwest of Ephrata.

WDFW plans to burn up to 250 acres by the end of the 2025 spring season. Signs are posted in advance of the burns, and staff will monitor them continuously.

The Sagebrush Flat unit is dominated by mature sagebrush and helps with the recovery of a variety of shrubsteppe species, including pygmy rabbits and sage grouse.

The burns are meant to mimic natural fire in the area, according to the release, and should help return low- to moderate-intensity fire to the ecosystem.

Other burns may be planned for later this spring.

Environmental groups to present to Audubon

A panel of local environmental group leaders will speak Wednesday at the next meeting of the Spokane Audubon Society.

The meeting will be at the Shadle Park Public Library at 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. in northwest Spokane. It will also be livestreamed on Zoom. The link will be available at www.audubonspokane.org.

The panelists include top leaders from several local groups. They are as follows: