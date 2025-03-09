Seahawks expected to talk with QB Aaron Rodgers, report says

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Could Aaron Rodgers really become a factor in Seattle’s search to replace Geno Smith at quarterback?

From the moment Smith was traded to the Raiders Friday afternoon Rodgers’ name had been mentioned as a possibility, due in part to his connection with Seattle general manager John Schneider.

But a report Sunday afternoon took it to another level. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Seahawks “are expected to talk with Aaron Rodgers about their QB vacancy.’’

Russini’s report dropped shortly after another that stated that Seattle’s top choice still appears to be Sam Darnold.

Russini reported that “many around the league believe Darnold will wind up in Seattle.’’

But that statement came in a report stating that the Steelers are also “expected to make an offer’’ to Darnold.

No team can make an offer to Darnold – at least officially – until the free agent negotiating period begins at 9 a.m. Monday.

Rodgers, since he was cut by the New York Jets last month, is free to talk to teams at any time.

The report that the Seahawks may talk to Rodgers could be the team doing its due diligence and preparing for backup plans in case things fall through with Darnold.

But as noted, there is also a connection between Schneider and Rodgers.

Schneider held the title of personnel assistant to the general manager in Green Bay from 2002-07 and was then promoted to director of football operations in 2008 before coming to Seattle in Jan. 2010.

That tenure coincided with Green Bay drafting Rodgers in 2005 and then Rodgers becoming the team’s starting quarterback in 2008.

Rodgers spent the last two years with the New York Jets and turned 41 on Dec. 2. He was released on Feb. 13 following the hiring of Aaron Glenn as the new head coach.

Rodgers played all 17 games for the Jets in 2024, throwing for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

That included going 21-of-39 for 185 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 26-21 loss to Seattle at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 1.

Darnold became a pending free agent last week when the Vikings did not place the franchise tag on him.

It has been reported consistently over the last few days that he is unlikely to return to Minnesota, which appears set to turn the QB job over to J.J. McCarthy for the long term while possibly re-signing Daniel Jones as his backup.

That led many to conclude that the Seahawks could have a clear path to Darnold, though it won’t come cheaply – speculation has generally been that Darnold is likely hoping for a three-year contract in the $115-125 million overall range.

But the Steelers appear to be exploring all options with both of their 2024 quarterbacks – Russell Wilson and Justin Fields – also set to become free agents this week.

Seattle could also have interest in Fields, according to sources. But Wilson is not regarded as a possible consideration to return.

A report from ESPN Sunday afternoon regarding Fields stated that he has “discussed a reunion with the Steelers’’ and both sides are open to it but that Fields “wants to test the market to truly see how teams view him and make an informed decision’’ and that the Jets have shown interest in him.

There has been speculation that Wilson could end up with the Giants if he does not stay in Pittsburgh. The Giants have also been stated as having interest in Rodgers.