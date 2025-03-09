Color Scheme

Seahawks ship DK Metcalf to Steelers in blockbuster deal

Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf lines up against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. (Getty Images)
Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The DK Metcalf era is over in Seattle.

Four days after it became known that he had requested a trade, the team pulled off a deal Sunday sending him to Pittsburgh for a 2025 second-round pick.

A league source confirmed the trade to The Seattle Times.

That is apparently pick number 52.

The NFL Network reported that the trade came after Metcalf agreed to a new contract with the Steelers, a four-year deal worth $132 million that keeps him with Pittsburgh through the 2029 season. He had one year and $18 million left on his contract for this season with Seattle.

The Seahawks will pick up $10.875 million in cap space.

Metcalf requested the trade after some talks with the team earlier this week.

Metcalf wanted an extension on his current contract, a three-year deal worth up to $72 million signed in 2022. The team wanted to bring down a cap hit for 2025 of $31.875 million that had become the highest in the NFL for a receiver.

Now, Metcalf moves on, heading to a team that at the moment has an uncertain quarterback situation, but which could re-sign former Seahawk Russell Wilson, who ended the year as Pittsburgh’s starter. Wilson can become an unrestricted free agent Monday.