Seahawks ship DK Metcalf to Steelers in blockbuster deal

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The DK Metcalf era is over in Seattle.

Four days after it became known that he had requested a trade, the team pulled off a deal Sunday sending him to Pittsburgh for a 2025 second-round pick.

A league source confirmed the trade to The Seattle Times.

That is apparently pick number 52.

The NFL Network reported that the trade came after Metcalf agreed to a new contract with the Steelers, a four-year deal worth $132 million that keeps him with Pittsburgh through the 2029 season. He had one year and $18 million left on his contract for this season with Seattle.

The Seahawks will pick up $10.875 million in cap space.

Metcalf requested the trade after some talks with the team earlier this week.

Metcalf wanted an extension on his current contract, a three-year deal worth up to $72 million signed in 2022. The team wanted to bring down a cap hit for 2025 of $31.875 million that had become the highest in the NFL for a receiver.

Now, Metcalf moves on, heading to a team that at the moment has an uncertain quarterback situation, but which could re-sign former Seahawk Russell Wilson, who ended the year as Pittsburgh’s starter. Wilson can become an unrestricted free agent Monday.