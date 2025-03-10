3 people killed in medical helicopter crash in Mississippi

By Neil Vigdor New York Times

All three people working aboard a medical helicopter were killed when it crashed into a densely wooded area outside Jackson, Mississippi, on Monday while returning from transporting a patient, hospital officials said.

Two of the people were crew members who worked for the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the other was a pilot, Dr. LouAnn Woodward, the medical center’s top administrator, said during a news conference. The helicopter was not carrying any patients at the time of the accident, she added.

It was not clear what caused the aircraft, which the Federal Aviation Administration identified as a Eurocopter EC-135, to lose control. The FAA said that it and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the crash, which occurred around 1:15 p.m.

Officials did not release the names of two of the three people who died. They were based out of Columbus, Mississippi, and were part of AirCare 3, one of four medical helicopter units operated by the medical center.

“The entire medical center family is heartbroken over this,” Woodward said. “This is the crew that responds to emergencies all across the state, and to see them today to respond to one of their own was just something that you can’t put into words.”