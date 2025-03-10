Body of 33-year-old woman found 2 weeks after she vanished with dog, Montana cops say

By Sara Schilling (Tacoma) News Tribune

The body of a 33-year-old woman was found in a Montana river a little more than two weeks after she and her dog vanished and were believed to have drowned, police said.

Danit Ehrlich’s body was found March 9 in the Clark Fork River near Beartracks Bridge in Missoula, the Missoula Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Ehrlich’s dog, Bamba, hasn’t been recovered, police said.

“We send our support and condolences to all (Ehrlich’s) family, friends and loved ones,” police said.

Ehrlich was on her way from Colorado to Washington when she went missing with Bamba, McClatchy News previously reported.

She was “last known to be” near a dog park close to the river on Feb. 21, police said in a Facebook post the next day, and after “all available resources” helped in the search, police announced Feb. 23 that Ehrlich likely drowned.

On Feb. 24, police asked the public to stop searching for Bamba near the river because of “dangerous conditions,” saying there was no evidence the dog “exited the river.”

Ehrlich’s father, Simon Ehrlich, told CBS News that his daughter, a travel nurse, “was a lovely, lovely girl” who touched others.

He said she and Bamba “traveled together, they hiked together” and “her dog was her life.”