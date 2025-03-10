CBS hits back at FCC over probe into ‘60 Minutes’ edits

By Meg James Los Angeles Times

CBS has asked the Federal Communications Commission to end its investigation into edits of its “60 Minutes” Kamala Harris interview, arguing that the federal government risks becoming “a roving censor” trampling on free speech rights.

President Donald Trump was furious over last October’s “60 Minutes” interview with then-Vice President Harris in the closing weeks of the campaign. The president and other conservatives chided CBS after it was revealed that “60 Minutes” producers had edited Harris’ jumbled response to a question about the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Trump sued CBS for $20 billion, claiming the edits amounted to election interference.

The controversy over the “60 Minutes” edits wound up before the FCC last fall when a conservative nonprofit group, the Center for American Rights, filed a news distortion complaint against CBS and its flagship television station, WCBS-TV Channel 2, in New York.

“The complaint filed against CBS for ‘news distortion’ envisions a less free world in which the federal government becomes a roving censor – one that second guesses and even punishes specific editorial decisions that are an essential part of producing news programming,” the Paramount Global-owned network argued Monday in its response to the FCC inquiry.

The Center for American Rights lodged its FCC complaint in mid-October, ahead of Trump filing his lawsuit against CBS in federal court in Texas. The lawsuit is still pending. CBS has asked a judge to dismiss the matter or move the case to New York, where CBS is based. The two sides also have agreed to the judge’s request that they present their arguments to a mediator.

Late last year, the Democratic former FCC chairwoman threw out complaints filed against CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox.

But Trump’s pick to lead the agency, Brendan Carr, quickly revived the CBS, NBC and ABC complaints.

First Amendment experts sounded alarms, saying the FCC was wading into treacherous territory in reviewing debate formats and decisions made by news producers. Carr demanded that CBS turn over the raw transcript and unedited interview, which it did.

Video of the unedited interview, released last month by the FCC and separately by CBS, confirmed the network’s account. But the release also highlighted that Harris’ convoluted answer had been clipped to its most succinct and cogent sentence.

“The essence of the Complaint – that CBS somehow broke the law by airing a portion, but not all, of a candidate’s answer to a question in a news magazine program – is fatally flawed,” CBS said in its petition.

News organizations routinely edit interviews, removing extraneous words and redundant phrases. The practice has long been accepted as long as the edits don’t change the context or meaning.

“The First Amendment would not permit the government to substitute its judgment for that of a broadcaster (or other speaker) as to the specific footage from an interview to be aired,” CBS said, adding that the U.S. Supreme Court has never “recognized a sweeping right by the government to second guess editorial decision-making.”

Finding against CBS could “open the door to regular and repeated second guessing of broadcasters’ editorial judgments across the ideological spectrum,” CBS argued.

The “60 Minutes” case has sparked clashes within Paramount. Journalists have called on the company to defend its flagship broadcast and journalists’ First Amendment rights.

Paramount’s controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, has agitated for the Trump lawsuit to be settled to clear the way for her sale of the company to David Ellison’s Skydance Media. The $8 billion transaction requires the approval of the FCC.

Lawyers say that Trump would have had a difficult time arguing the “60 Minutes” interview harmed him because the question did not reference him.