Recap and highlights: Graham Ike takes over as Gonzaga beats San Francisco 85-76 to reach WCC title game

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The first 20 minutes of Monday’s West Coast Conference Tournament semifinal between Gonzaga and San Francisco probably didn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone well-versed in the recent history between the teams.

In five of the last six meetings, neither managed to build more than a one-possession halftime lead, but the Zags prevailed in each of those – often in double-digit fashion after dominant second halves.

So, Gonzaga didn’t blink when San Francisco walked to the locker room with a two-point advantage at the Orleans Arena, nor did the Zags flinch when the Dons cut a six-point lead to one with under eight minutes in the second half.

The final 20 didn’t come as easy, but Gonzaga did what was necessary in a win-or-go-home opportunity, riding monster second halves from Graham Ike and Khalif Battle to an 85-76 victory over San Francisco at Orleans Arena.

The victory clinched Gonzaga’s 28th consecutive WCC Tournament title game berth, setting up a showdown with top-seeded Saint Mary’s at 6 p.m. (ESPN). The Gaels won both meetings against the Zags this season on their way to a regular-season conference title.

Winning a 33rd straight game against San Francisco required mettle from Gonzaga after the Dons closed multiple two-possession leads to three points early in the second half, then made it a one-point game on Saba Gigiberia’s jumper with 7 minutes, 12 seconds remaining.

Graham Ike scored on four consecutive possessions early in the second half to give Gonzaga momentum and Khalif Battle lifted the Zags with timely scoring spurts and outside shooting.

Ike scored a game-high 27 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. The senior forward and All-WCC selection made 9 of 13 shots from the field and went 10 of 12 from the free throw line, scoring 17 points in the second half.

Battle bounced back from a quiet first half to finish with 21 points on 5 of 11 from the field, 3 of 7 from the 3-point line and 8 of 9 from the free throw line. The transfer guard had 16 points after the break.

Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard scored eight points and had eight assists and senior wing Michael Ajayi gave the Zags a lift off the bench, scoring nine points while totaling seven rebounds, two steals and one block.

A shorthanded USF team entered the WCC Tournament without all-conference guard Marcus Williams, who was withheld from competition due to an NCAA rule violation. The Dons leaned on top WCC scorer Malik Thomas, who had 27 points on 9 of 18 from the field, 5 of 8 from the 3-point line and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Sophomore guard Ryan Beasley, who injured his ankle in the first half of the last GU-USF meeting, scored 13 points in his third career start.

First half

18:21 – USF 2, GU 0: Beasley opens the scoring with a layup. Dons miss their first three attempts, Zags miss their first two.

15:16 – GU 8, USF 7: Nembhard gets a steal and Battle hits a 3-pointer to give the Zags the lead. Battle gets another steal at the first media timeout with GU on a 6-0 run.

Beasley hit his first three shots to put USF up 7-2 before the Zags run.

Nolan Hickman down on the court, being looked at by trainers. Looks like he’s joining the huddle and will stay in.

Zags 8-7 early after Battle's corner 3, set up by Hickman's steal on Thomas at the other end. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) March 11, 2025

7 straight points to open the game for @rybeazz 🔥



San Francisco 7, Gonzaga 2 | 17:15 - 1st Half#USFDons | #WCChoops pic.twitter.com/dMsoyMluT0 — San Francisco Men’s Basketball (@USFDonsMBB) March 11, 2025

11:58 – GU 10, USF 9: Heldball at the U12 media timeout, halting a sloppy stretch of play.

Dunk by Wang snapped a five-minute scoring drought for the Dons, who have five turnovers over that span. Zags haven’t scored in 3:07.

7:56 – GU 21, USF 20: Ajayi gets a couple of dunks and passes to Hickman for a 3-pointer to put the Zags ahead. Abosi called for a foul on Ajayi, who will shoot free throws after the U12 media timeout.

Thomas gets going with six points for USF.

4:22 – USF 29, GU 24: Wang hits a pair of 3-pointers and Gonzaga calls timeout.

Dons 6 of 11 on 3-pointers, Zags 2 of 8. Quick 6-0 run for USF.

B👌RRY



Back-to-back triples for the sophomore!



San Francisco 29, Gonzaga 24 | 4:26 - 1st Half#USFDons | #WCChoops pic.twitter.com/RNIakvar8H — San Francisco Men’s Basketball (@USFDonsMBB) March 11, 2025

1:09 – USF 34, GU 33: Zags come up empty after two offensive rebounds and the Dons call timeout, clinging to the lead late in the half.

Halftime

Ryan Beasley hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to give San Francisco a 37-35 lead over Gonzaga at halftime in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Dons thrived from behind the 3-point line, hitting 8 of 15 attempts. Meanwhile, the Zags hit 2 of 8.

Beasley leads USF with 10 points, followed by Malik Thomas with nine and Junjie Wang with eight.

Graham Ike leads GU with 10 points and seven rebounds. Michael Ajayi adds nine points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block, probably the most impactful Zag on the court tonight.

Another dunk for your feed 😎

Second half

18:20 – GU 39, USF 37: Ike hits back-to-back baskets to quickly put the Zags ahead in the second half. He’s up to 14 points and 10 rebounds.

15:58 – GU 45, USF 42: Ike scores eight straight points for the Zags, then Gregg banks one in high off the glass to give GU its largest lead of the night. Gigiberia answers on the other end ahead of the U16 media timeout.

Zags 5 of 7 from the field in the second half, Dons 2 of 7.

Graham Ike going to WORK out of the break, he’s got all 8 of @ZagMBB ‘s points@MyCreditUnion1 #WCChoops Championship on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/oqADZumn3h — WCC Basketball (@WCChoops) March 11, 2025

11:58 – GU 54, USF 51: Dons turn it over at the U12 media timeout, but hanging tough, having hit their last four shots.

Battle got going for the Zags, he’s up to 12 points. Not much separating the teams tonight, GU getting it done in the paint (32-14 points) and USF from outside (27-9 points on 3-pointers).

7:47 – GU 60, USF 59: Riley gets a wide-open dunk after a steal from Thomas and the Dons call timeout. Zags clinging to their lead having made 1 of their last 7 attempts from the field.

Battle and Ike have been almost all of GU’s offense in the second half with 12 and nine points, respectively. Ike with 19, Battle with 17 for the game.

7:12 – GU 62, USF 61: Nembhard makes a basket, then Gigiberias answers on the other end through a foul from Ike, his third. Gigiberias can tie it after the U8 media timeout.

6:15 – GU 67, USF 61: Battle tosses inside to Ike in transition for a layup and USF calls timeout. Zags surge ahead with two layups and a free throw from Ike.

4:03 – GU 69, USF 62: Ike goes to the bench with four fouls, but the Zags keep their lead. Nembhard gets a steal and GU calls timeout.

USF taking some deep 3-pointers the past few possessions, need better shots if the Dons are going to come back.

1:37 – GU 75, USF 66: Battle gets a steal and GU works the clock. Thomas called for a foul and Hickman goes to the line. Zags in control now.

0:51 – GU 77, USF 68: Thomas hits a layup and the Dons call timeout. USF might try to stretch it out, but this one is just about over.

Starting fives

Gonzaga starters: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Ben Gregg, Graham Ike.

USF starters: Ryan Beasley, Malik Thomas, Tyrone Riley IV, Barry Wang, Carlton Linguard Jr.

📍Las Vegas, Nev.



🏟️ No. 2 #Gonzaga (23-8) vs. No. 3 #USF (24-8), 8:30 p.m., ESPN2



📊 GU: Graham Ike (17.0 ppg), Ike (7.4 rpg), Ryan Nembhard (10.0 apg)



USF: Malik Thomas (19.1 ppg), Tyrone Riley IV (5.9 rpg), Ryan Beasley (2.2 apg) pic.twitter.com/sM8XptBX61 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 11, 2025

Pregame

The long wait is almost over.

The last team to take the court at the West Coast Conference Tournament, second-seeded Gonzaga is set to take on third-seeded San Francisco in the semifinals at 8:39 p.m. at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The game will start on ESPNU, then move to ESPN2 after the conclusion of the Horizon League semifinal.

The winner between Bulldogs (23-8) and Dons (24-8) will play the winner of Pepperdine-Saint Mary’s in the championship game on Tuesday.

USF beat Washington State 86-75 in Sunday’s quarterfinal. That was without the help of second-leading scorer Marcus Williams, who is out due to a NCAA rules violation.

Williams was the Dons’ lone bright spot in a loss to Gonzaga on March 1, when he scored a team-high 28 points.

The Zags appear to be a lock for an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament, but can boost their standing with two wins in Las Vegas.

On the scene 🎥🎬

#USF has lost 32 straight to #Gonzaga dating back to 2012. Dons coach Chris Gerlufsen on the challenge his team faces tonight in the WCC semis.



“That’s the one team in the league we have not beaten and our guys know that.” pic.twitter.com/ox6INJkt79 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 10, 2025

Series history

Gonzaga is looking to keep up an impressive streak against San Francisco, having won the last 32 meetings between the teams. GU holds a 76-22 series lead over USF since 1949.

Team stats

San Francisco (24-8) Gonzaga (22-8, 13-4) Points 75.9 87.6 Points allowed 68.4 70.0 Field goal pct. 45.7 50.4 Rebounds 35.3 38.9 Assists 13.9 19.9 Blocks 3.5 3.0 Steals 6.8 7.4 Streak Won 1 Won 2

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Malik Thomas (USF) 19.1 45.2 83.9 Graham Ike (GU) 17.0 59.9 79.5 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Tyrone Riley IV (USF) 5.9 4.1 1.8 Graham Ike (GU) 7.4 5.3 2.1 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Marcus Williams (USF) 4.3 2.5 30.7 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 10.0 2.4 35.1

