Richland man says he was bored with sex so he allegedly turned to preying on children

By Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

RICHLAND – A Richland man reportedly claimed to police he began exposing himself to children when he became bored with sex with adults.

Scott L. Phelps, 36, has allegedly admitted to police that he molested a child, exposed himself to children and downloaded child porn.

Despite his reported statements to police, Phelps has pleaded innocent to seven counts including first-degree child molestation and two counts each of having child pornography, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and indecent exposure.

After a short stint of freedom, he is back in the Benton County jail being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.

His trial is scheduled for April 28.

He allegedly told a Kennewick detective that he had “engaged in sexual intercourse with over 100 women and it was not exciting anymore.” He found it thrilling to do something he knew “he was not supposed to do,” court documents said.

Court documents claim he started with child pornography about three years ago, and then late last year he said he began “flashing” people. He started with homeless women.

In February he began targeting children.

He allegedly approached an Amistad Elementary student on Feb. 11 and 12 and offered her money to look at his genitals, court documents said. The second time she ran home crying.

A week later he allegedly approached a different Amistad student walking home from school about 2:15 p.m. and exposed himself.

The girl ran home to her father, who reported seeing the SUV slow down and the man talk to his daughter. He was able to identify the vehicle as a GMC Acadia.

Police identified the GMC Acadia using traffic cameras, and an officer spotted Phelps on Feb. 25 driving near the same downtown Kennewick school.

He later told investigators he was looking for another child to expose himself to.

Police say they also linked his SUV to a Richland case when a man exposed himself to an 8-year-old inside a Walmart store.

February arrest

Phelps was initially arrested Feb. 26 and he initially denied exposing himself. But a combination of additional investigation and community awareness from social media posts landed him in more trouble.

Police seized a phone from his SUV that allegedly showed visits to sites with child pornography. So police got a search warrant for the phone and discovered several pieces of child pornography.

Prosser police also learned Phelps attended a party where he allegedly touched a child inappropriately while other adults were distracted.

The discoveries led police to arrest him again on Feb. 28. He then allegedly admitted to the molestation, the child pornography and exposing himself to minors.