Spokane Business Association names new president

The Spokane Business Association announced Monday that it has hired a business advocate from Texas to serve as its president.

Brad Barnett will start March 24, according to a news release. Barnett most recently worked as the president and CEO of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce in Kerrville, Texas, a town of about 24,000 people located northwest of San Antonio.

His nearly two decades of nonprofit management includes nine years as executive vice president of tourism and facilities for the Midland Chamber of Commerce. He has also been a small business owner, according to the news release.

The association was formed last year and announced initiatives focused on creating a cleaner and safer downtown Spokane.

It’s board includes Christopher Batten, founding principal and broker of RenCorp Realty; Danny Beard, director of strategic partnerships Union Gospel Mission; Jack Heath, CEO of Washington Trust Bank; Susan Horton, president and CEO of Wheatland Bank; Tom Simpson, CEO of Ignite Northwest; and Larry Stone, president of Stone Groupe of Companies.

According to news release, Barnett will work closely with Gavin Cooley, the organization’s director of strategic initiatives.

Cooley had been the organization’s CEO but he is transitioning into the new role, said administrative assistant Sherri Britton.

“This will free up Gavin to pursue the projects that he’s passionate about,” Britton said. Some of those duties that Cooley had been performing “the new president will take on.”