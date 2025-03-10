Suspected drunken driver accused of trying to bribe an officer after 130-mph chase on I-82

By Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

KENNIWICK – A man allegedly led police on a wild chase that reached up to 130 mph Saturday night. Then, after he was arrested, police say he tried to bribe an officer to let him go.

Jacob Munoz, 38, of Prosser, Washington, was still on probation following a two-year prison sentence when a Prosser officer suspected he was driving an Audi A4 under the influence, Prosser police said in a Facebook post.

When the officer signaled for him to stop, he sped away and got onto Interstate 82 headed east toward the Tri-Cities. He reached a top speed of 130 mph before pulling off at Benton City, said police.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies were able to use a spike strip to pop the Audi’s tires. The car was finally stopped at the intersection of Old Inland Empire Highway and Knox Road, but Munoz ran from the car, said police.

Officers caught up with him and used a taser before arresting him.

As he was being taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital to be checked medically before taking him to the jail, Munoz allegedly tried to bribe the officer to release him, Prosser police said.

Police didn’t say what he offered the officer.

He was booked into the Benton County jail in Kennewick on suspicion of attempting to elude police, bribery, resisting arrest, driving with a revoked license, DUI and driving without an ignition interlock.