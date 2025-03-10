Tri-Cities man ID’d as Juniper Dunes homicide victim. He was missing for over a year

By Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

A Pasco man has been identified as the victim of a homicide five months after his skeletal remains were discovered in the Juniper Dunes Recreation Area.

Jaziel Jimenez Caballero had been missing for more than a year before his body was found in the remote Franklin County area in October 2024.

On Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released his identity and more information the investigation.

Caballero was last seen alive early on May 30, 2023, near downtown Pasco, investigators said.

Sheriff’s officials have not said who found the body and its location because of the ongoing investigation, Commander Marcus Conner previously told the Tri-City Herald.

His body was sent to the state forensic anthropologist Dr. Andrew Seidel to identify, Coroner Curtis McGary previously told the Tri-City Herald.

Investigators also have not said how they believe he died.

“We are asking the public to come forward with any information related to this incident or the victim,” Sheriff Jim Raymond said in a new release. “We know Jaziel had friends and family and we need your help to bring those responsible for his death to justice.”

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Steve Warren and refer to case 24-15077. He can be reached by using the non-emergency dispatch number, (509) 628-0333.

“No piece of information is too small – it could be the key we need,” Raymond said in the release.