Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: Previewing GU-USF, lineup tweaks in tournament play and NCAA projections

Ready for some tea and hoops?

With Gonzaga set to take on San Francisco in Monday’s late-night West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals – with a scheduled 8:30 p.m. start – longtime Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan preaches the benefits of Orange Zinger while breaking down the matchup in the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, alongside TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox.

The two also touch on the challenges of playing after a long breaks, possible tweaks with the rotation heading into tournament play (possibly a shorter bench?) and where the Zags land in current projections.

Catch the episode here, or find it on Apple Podcasts, and Spotify and Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.