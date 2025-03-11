Education Department fires 1,300 workers, gutting its staff

By Michael C. Bender </p><p>and Dana Goldstein New York Times

WASHINGTON – The Education Department announced Tuesday that it was firing more than 1,300 workers, effectively gutting the agency that manages federal loans for college, tracks student achievement and enforces civil rights laws in schools.

The layoffs mean that the department, which started the year with 4,133 employees, will now have a workforce of about half that size after less than two months with President Donald Trump in office. In addition to the 1,315 workers who were fired Tuesday, 572 employees accepted separation packages offered in recent weeks, and 63 probationary workers were terminated last month.

The cuts could portend an additional move by Trump to essentially dismantle the department, as he has said he wants to do, even though it cannot be closed without the approval of Congress.

Linda McMahon, the education secretary, described the layoffs as part of an effort to deliver services more efficiently and said the changes would not affect student loans, Pell Grants, funding for special needs students or competitive grant making.

“Today’s reduction in force reflects the Department of Education’s commitment to efficiency, accountability and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents and teachers,” McMahon said in a statement.

Sheria Smith, the president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 252, which represents more than 2,800 workers at the Education Department, said the Trump administration had “no respect for the thousands of workers who have dedicated their careers to serve their fellow Americans” and vowed to fight the cuts.

“We will not stand idly by while this regime pulls the wool over the eyes of the American people,” Smith said.

Becky Pringle, the president of the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers union, said the changes would drain job training programs and increase costs of higher education.

“The real victims will be our most vulnerable students,” Pringle said.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to close the Education Department and instead rely on states and local school districts to fully oversee America’s education system. The president adopted the stringent position during the 2024 campaign to align himself with the parents’ rights movement that grew out of the backlash to school shutdowns and other restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

That movement gained steam by organizing around opposition to left-leaning ideas in the curriculum, especially on LGBTQ+ issues and race. Activists contended that those priorities undermined parental rights and values.

In an interview last week on Fox News, McMahon said Trump intended to sign an executive order aimed at closing her department, but she declined to give details on the timing.

An executive order to dismantle the department would challenge the authority of Congress, which created the department by statute and legally must sign off on any move to close it. In a closely divided Senate, it is unlikely the administration could find enough support to do so, particularly as public opinion polls during the past two months have consistently shown roughly two-thirds of Americans oppose closing the department.

But Trump may be forging ahead anyway. He has talked about moving some of the agency’s work with student loans to the Treasury Department. Education Department officials visited the Treasury Department on Monday to prepare for the shift, said one person familiar with the planning.

In her confirmation hearing last month, McMahon discussed moving civil rights enforcement to the Justice Department and services for disabled students to the Health and Human Services Department.

Project 2025, a conservative blueprint for the second Trump term, also laid out a detailed plan for eliminating the department. The proposal envisioned moving much of agency’s work to other arms of the federal government. Student aid, for example, would be handled by the Treasury Department; vocational education by the Labor Department; and disability education by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Rumors about potential layoffs began circulating around the Education Department after workers received an email around 2 p.m. announcing that the agency’s offices in the Washington area would be closed Wednesday and reopen Thursday. The email did not provide a reason for the closure, but the administration gave similarly cryptic notices about temporarily closing offices before severe cuts last month at the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Department officials later told reporters that the building closure was related to the layoffs and was done out of an abundance of caution to protect the safety of workers keeping their jobs.

Workers who lost their jobs were informed in emails sent after 6 p.m. Tuesday, after they had left for the day. They will remain on the payroll for 90 days, receiving full pay and benefits, and be given one week of pay for each of their first 10 years of service and two weeks’ pay for every year of service beyond 10 years.

They will also be given time in the coming weeks to return to the department and collect their belongings, agency officials said.

About 75 former agency workers had gathered outside the department’s headquarters in Washington on Tuesday morning to rally opposition to the cuts pushed by the administration.

At the end of the rally, Dorie Turner Nolt, one of the organizers, urged the crowd members to face the building and cheer their former colleagues inside who, she said, were doing their best to uphold democracy. Several workers inside the building pressed up against the windows, waving their hands and flashing a thumbs-up amid the ovation.

On Tuesday evening, a woman left the building carrying a stack of government laptops to a group of colleagues waiting at the curb so they could check their emails to see if they were let go. The woman, who declined to give her name out of fear of retribution, said she had worked for years at the agency overseeing payments from the department.

Trump has radically upended federal agencies at the start of his second term by relying on a team overseen by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, to shrink and disrupt the federal government. Musk’s team has taken aim at more than 20 agencies while gaining access to sensitive government data systems.

McMahon told Fox last week that she had held regular meetings with Musk’s team. “I’ve been very appreciative of the things they’ve shown us, some of the waste, and we’re reacting to that,” she said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.